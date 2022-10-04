2022 Cherokee Indian Fair Qualla Arts & Crafts winners

PHOTO ALBUM: Cherokee Indian Fair Exhibit Hall

Following are the winners in the Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual, Inc. contests at the 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair:

Adult Division

Adult Best of Show: Gabriel Crow

Traditional Pottery (3 pieces): 1St – Merina Swimmer Myers, 2ndn.d – Marina Wahnetah

Modern Pottery (3 pieces): 1St – Dorine George, 2n.d – Tara McCoy and Pamela Marks, 3rd — Levi West

Old Style Pottery (3 pieces): 1St —Lucy Dean Reed, 2ndn.d – Tara McCoy and Dorine George, 3rd – Tara McCoy and Madeline Welch

Miniature Pottery (3 pieces): 1St —Lucy Dean Reed, 2ndn.d – Tara McCoy and Levi West, 3rdrd —Lucy Dean Reed and Shaylene A. Welch

Large Carvings (2 pieces): 1St -Joshua Adams, 2ndn.d – Mario Esquivel and Theodore Dewey Owle, 3rd – Michelle Hicks and Malacia Taylor

Small Carvings (5 pieces): 1St -Joshua Adams, 2ndn.d – Theodore Dewey Owle and Luther George Goings, 3rd – Moses Oocumma and Bret Owle

Masks (3 pieces): 1St – Bret Owle

Carved Bowl: 1St —Theodore Dewey Owle

Wooden Utensils (2 pieces): 1St – Moses Oocumma, 2n.d – Theodore Dewey Owle and Luther George Goings

Blowgun with 6 darts: 1St —Daniel Calhoun

Bow with 2 arrows: 1St —Richard Saunooke

Indian Ballsticks: 1St – Bruce Toineeta

Arrowhead Collection: 1St —Randall W. Braun, 2ndn.d – George E. Goings Sr.

Wood Turning (3 pieces): 1St —Thomas David Bradley, 2ndn.d –Thomas David Bradley and Theodore Dewey Owle

Basket Handles (3 pieces): 1St —Charles Welch, 2ndn.d —Charles Welch

Weaponry: 1St —Richard Saunooke

Dance Rattles (3 pieces): 1St – Michael Thompson, 2ndn.d – Michael Thompson, 3rdrd —Richard Saunooke

Drums (2): 1St —Richard Saunooke

Shell Items (3 pieces): 1St – Tara McCoy, 2ndn.d —Tara McCoy

Copper Items (3 pieces): 1St -Joshua Adams, 2ndn.d – Nathan Bush, 3rdrd –Charles Jumper and Brandon William Lee

Cloth Dolls (Pair): 1St – Ulela Harris, 2ndn.d – Deetra L. Huff, 3rdrd – Deetra L. Huff and Judith Smith

Soft Sculptured Dolls: 1St – Keniethea Ann Roy, 2ndn.d – Keniethea Ann Roy, 3rdrd —Mildred Queen

Cornhusk Dolls: 1St —Amy Postoak

Fingerweaving (3 pieces): 1St – Amy Postoak, 2ndn.d – Reva Brown

Double-woven Rivercane Baskets: 1St —Gabriel Crowe

Single-women Rivercane Baskets: 1St —Gabriel Crowe

White Oak Baskets: 1St – Louise Goings, 2ndn.d – Moira George and Eddie Ray Bradley, 3rd – James Henry Bradley and Lori Reed

Honeysuckle Baskets: 1St – Stacy Rogers, 2ndn.d —Violet Lee

Wall Mats: 1St – Lauren Christian Goings, 2ndn.d – Ramona Baith, 3rdrd – Angela Gunter and Violet Lee

Mini White Oak Baskets: 1St –Lauren Goings, 2ndn.d – George E. Goings Sr. and Christina Panther; 3rd –Lauren Goings

Mini Honeysuckle Baskets: 1St —Violet Lee

Beadwork, Pony Beads (3 pieces): 1St – Angela Armachain, 2n.d – Amanda McCoy, 3rdrd – Tracy Parker

Beadwork, Seed Beads (3 pieces): 1St – Marvel Welch, 2ndn.d — Lori Reed, 3rdrd – Tracy Parker

Beadwork, Hex Beads (3 pieces): 1St – Kimberly Arch, 2ndn.d — Mystical Welch

18” Paintings: 1St – Brian Aaron Lambert, 2ndn.d – Joshua Adams and Ashley Brady, 3rd – Zhana Long (two pieces)

Pen/Ink Drawings: 1St – Anthony Welch Saunooke, 2ndn.d – Brian Aaron Lambert, 3rdrd – Keisha Lambert and Anthony Welch Saunooke

Pencil/Pastel Drawings: 1St – Brian Aaron Lambert, 2ndn.d – Dreyton Long and Kevin Tafoya, 3rdrd – Travis L. Calhoun and Skylar Jenkins

Photography, Professional, Nature: 1St – Deborah Elaine Welch, 2ndn.d – Angela Gunter, 3rdrd -Jeremy Wilson

Photography, Professional, Cherokee Dances: 1St – Omero Hernandez

Photography, Professional, Storytelling: 1St – Omero Hernandez, 2ndn.d —Consuela Girty

Photography, Professional, Fair Theme: 1St – Omero Hernandez, 2ndn.d – Consuela Girty, 3rd -Jeremy Wilson

Photography, Professional, Historical Photo: 1St – Tsali Welch, 2n.d – Omero Hernandez

Open Division: 1St —Ernest Grant, 2ndn.d – Alica Murphy Wildcatt and Jacquelyn Bradley, 3rdrd – Carolina Oocumma

Memory Keepers: 1St – Shoshoni Medina, 2ndn.d — Lori Reed, 3rdrd —Kathi S. Littlejohn

Young Adult Division

Young Adult Best of Show: Roxi C. Bark

Wood Carvings (2 pieces): 1St — Daniel B. Hill, 2ndn.d – Kiri Hill, 3rdrd —Ezra McGaha

White Oak Baskets (2 pieces): 1St – Falon Welch, 2ndn.d – Cameron Jackson, 3rdrd – Nevayah Panther and Emma Taylor

Pottery (2 pieces): 1St – Kiri Hill, 2n.d – Amiya Lequire, 3rdrd —Hannah Morgan

Dolls: 1St – Marijane Tafoya

Drawing/Pastel: 1St —Roxi C. Bark, 2n.d – Bayley Wright (two entries), 3rd – Ayosta Lossie and Roxi C. Bark

Paintings: 1St –Lauren Myers, 2ndn.d – Danica Hill

Open Division (2 pieces): 1St – Ayosta Lossie, 2n.d —Cohen Pheasant

Memory Keepers: 1St – Alitama Perkins; 2n.d – Emma Taylor; 3rd – Cameron Jackson, Marla Panther, and Addie Me-Li Taylor

Youth Division

Youth Best of Show: Taythone Larch

Wood Carving (2 pieces): 1St – Taythone Larch, 2ndn.d – Taythone Larch, 3rdrd – Taythone Larch

White Oak Baskets (2 pieces): 1St – Taythone Larch

Beadwork, Pony Beads (2 pieces): 1St – Taythone Larch

Beadwork, Seed Beads (2 pieces): 1St – Taythone Larch, 2ndn.d – Taythone Larch

Pottery (2 pieces): 1St – Taythone Larch, 2ndn.d – Braelyn J. Murphy, 3rdrd – Braelyn J. Murphy and Taythone Larch

Drawing/Pastel: 1St – Taythone Larch, 2ndn.d – Kaeson Reed (two entries), 3rdrd – Taythone Larch

Painting: 1St – Ryker Williams, 2ndn.d -Dylan Crisp

Open Division (2 pieces): 1St – Kylana Sampson, 2ndn.d – Taythone Larch (two entries)