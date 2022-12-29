2022 Cheez-It Bowl prediction, odds, line, spread: Florida State vs. Oklahoma picks, bets by proven computer

Well. 13 Florida State and Oklahoma square off in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday at Camping World Stadium. FSU is 9-3 overall and finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Oklahoma went 6-6 on the year but dropped three of the past four contests. The Seminoles are playing in their first Bowl game since 2019. Meanwhile, Oklahoma will be playing in a Bowl game for the sixth straight year. The Sooners will be without running back Eric Gray, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison due to opt-out decisions.

Kickoff from Orlando, Fla., is set for 5:30 pm ET. The Seminoles are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Oklahoma odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 65.

Oklahoma vs. FSU spread: Seminoles -9.5

Oklahoma vs. FSU over/under: 65 points

Oklahoma vs. FSU money line: Seminoles -385, Sooners +300

OKLA: The Sooners are 5-1 ATS in their last six neutral site games

FSU: The Seminoles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why Florida State can cover



The Seminoles love to get the ground game going and they have multiple productive backs. FSU rolls into this game averaging 217.8 rushing yards per game with an ACC-high 31 rushing touchdowns. Sophomore Trey Benson is the lead tailback due to his downhill running style and physicality. Benson has 141 carries for 965 yards and nine touchdowns. They racked up 100-plus yards in four of the last five games. It is Nov. 25, Benson had 20 carries for 111 yards and three scores.

Sophomore receiver Johnny Wilson is a legitimate big-body target (6-foot-7) who does a great job at tracking the ball downfield. Wilson has been a natural pass-catcher and does damage in open space. The California native leads the team in receptions (35), receiving yards (695) and receiving touchdowns (5). He’s logged more than 50 yards in seven games.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma will hope to keep its powerful run game going. The Sooners led the Big 12 in rushing with 217 yards per game. Oklahoma rushed for over 200 yards in its 51-48 loss against Texas Tech in the regular season finale. With Gray out, look for freshman Jovantae Barnes to have a much larger role.

Senior tight end Brayden Willis is a great in-line Blocker with solid body control as a pass-catcher. Willis owns soft hands, reeling in 35 passes for 456 yards and seven touchdowns. The Texas native has caught three-plus passes in six games. Willis snagged seven receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns on Nov. 26 against the Red Raiders.

