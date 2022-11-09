2022 candidates topped by Drayk Bowen

We are closing in on three weeks remaining in the high school football season. Time is running out — if it hasn’t already — for individuals to make a run at the IndyStar Mr. Football award, which is voted on annually by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

Below is my assessment of how the race currently shakes out. Remember, only Seniors are eligible for the award. The coaches vote for Mr. Football position award winners at wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, quarterback, running back, kicker/punter, defensive line, linebacker and defensive back, then vote for one Mr. Football from that group.

Granted, Mr. Football usually comes from the Offensive skill positions. Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen was last year’s winner, the fifth quarterback since 2015 to win the award. Prior to Allen it was a pair of running backs — Center Grove’s Carson Steele in 2020 and New Palestine’s Charlie Spegal in 2019.

How does this year’s race look? My assessment:

POTENTIAL FRONTRUNNERS

Drayk Bowen, Andrean

Bowen’s primary position is linebacker, although he also stars on offense for the defending Class 2A state champions. The Notre Dame Recruit was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year last season, a rarity for a junior, as he made 105 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions and ran for 965 yards and 18 TDs. His numbers are even more impressive this season. Bowen, also a standout baseball player, has 115 tackles, including 13 for a loss, three sacks and three caused fumbles on defense and has rushed for 1,104 yards and 19 TDs and caught nine passes for 216 yards and three TDs. Fifth-ranked Andrean (8-3), which plays a schedule of 4A, 5A and 6A programs during the season, hosts Lafayette Central Catholic this week in a 2A regional. Bowen, rated as the top prospect in the state on the 247Sports composite list, must be considered one of the favorites, if not the favorite, especially if Andrean goes back-to-back.

Luke Hansen, Roncalli

Hansen has been a workhorse all season for Class 4A second-ranked Roncalli (11-1), rushing for at least 100 yards every game on his way to 2,681 rushing yards and 31 rushing TDs. Hansen also has nine catches for 111 yards and two TDs. He is closing in on some impressive records, including two touchdowns to tie the school’s season record and 228 yards for the career rushing record. Hansen has 4,185 rushing yards and 49 rushing TDs for his career. He has also pitched in at linebacker in Roncalli’s biggest games, making 10 tackles, including 5 ½ for a loss last week vs. Brebeuf Jesuit. Hansen has 30 tackles, including 12 for a loss on the season. Roncalli hosts No. 1 New Palestine Friday in a 4A regional showdown. The past five Mr. Football winners have all won state championships as seniors.

More:Meet the guys helping pave the way for Luke Hansen’s big rushing numbers

Jaron Tibbs, Cathedral

The Purdue Recruit comes up big in Cathedral’s biggest games, including an 11-catch, 164-yard, two-touchdown game against Center Grove in a 40-29 comeback win in the regular-season finale. He also had 10 catches for 225 yards and two TDs in Cathedral’s Class 5A state championship win over Zionsville as a junior. For the season, Tibbs has 54 catches for 842 yards and 13 TDs. The 6A second-ranked Irish are No. 3 Brownsburg is Friday with the regional championship on the line.

QUARTERBACKS TO WATCH

The quarterback race is not nearly as clear-cut as it became last year when Allen led Gibson Southern to the state Championship and then put on an impressive performance against Brebeuf at Lucas Oil Stadium. But the quarterback Mr. Football position winner will certainly factor into the race. Here are some worthy possibilities:

Jayden Whitaker, Brownsburg

The Western Illinois commit has completed 70% of his passes for 2,310 yards and 17 TDs for the 6A third-ranked Bulldogs (10-1). The only game Brownsburg lost, against Hamilton Southeastern, came when Whitaker was sidelined in the second half with an ankle sprain. He has also rushed for 315 yards and eight TDs. Brownsburg hosts Cathedral in the 6A regional.

Nick Patterson, Mooresville

Patterson had a lot on his plate as a senior, leading 4A Mooresville to an 8-3 record by completing 58.8% of his passes for 2,147 yards and 23 TDs and rushing for 1,221 yards and 15 TDs. Patterson put up huge career numbers as a three-year starter with 7,329 passing yards and 81 passing TDs and 2,369 rushing yards and 42 rushing TDs. The Pioneers were 30-8 with two Sectional titles and a regional Championship in that span, but a Sectional loss to Brebeuf Jesuit in the Sectional semifinal has Mooresville on the sidelines.

Max Mullis, West Lafayette

West Lafayette is 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in 3A going into Friday’s regional at Knox, a likely Prelude to a semistate Showdown with Bishop Chatard. Mullis has completed 66.8% of his passes for 2,259 yards and 28 TDs this season and is probably going to reach 1,000 rushing yards (932 rushing yards, 19 rushing TDs). Mullis has 4,249 passing yards for his career, along with 58 passing TDs and 2,038 rushing yards and 40 rushing TDs.

OTHER CONTENDERS

Justin Marshall, Merrillville

The Colorado State commit is equally dangerous as a runner (1,194 rushing yards, 17 TDs) and receiver (34 catches, 623 yards, four TDs). Marshall was coming off a junior season that saw him catch 28 passes for 695 yards and 11 TDs. Merrillville (9-2), ranked No. 6 in 5A, has a chance to make a run in a wide-open class. If the Pirates can do it, Marshall will play a big role.

Jontae Lambert, Fort Wayne North Side

Check the tape: Jontae Lambert is one of the state’s best running backs. Lambert rushed for 2,257 yards and 17 TDs as a senior and caught 15 passes for 231 yards and two TDs. North Side, which finished 8-3, was ranked No. 7 in Class 5A but let a late lead slip away in a 25-21 loss to Fort Wayne Snider for the Sectional championship. Lambert broke school records for single-season rushing and scoring that had been in place since 1980.

Robert Lamar, Clarksville

Class 2A Clarksville was only 5-6, but Lamar leads the state in rushing with 3,035 yards and 37 rushing TDs. He finished his career with 6,786 rushing yards and 75 rushing TDs and 37 catches for 481 yards and five receiving TDs. Those numbers might be even more impressive considering Clarksville’s record over that four-year span was 14-28.

Cooper Horn, Columbus North

Like Lamar, Horn played for a team that struggled to a 5-6 record. But Horn went out with seven catches and 176 yards in a 49-14 Sectional Championship loss to Defending state Champion Center Grove and leads the state with 1,471 receiving yards on 71 catches and 20 receiving TDs.

The Offensive linemen

Is there a chance for an Offensive lineman to win Mr. Football? Probably not, but Roncalli’s Trevor Lauck (Iowa), New Palestine’s Luke Burgess (Louisville) and Brownsburg’s Leighton Jones (Iowa) will be three of the top contenders for the position award in a strong year for the position.

Other possibilities: Micah Coyle, Center Grove, RB; Tylen Cunningham, Lawrence Central, LB; Devaon Holman, Warren Central, DB; Micah Mackay, Lutheran, WR; Joshua Mickens, Lawrence Central, DL; Jalen Thomson, Center Grove, DB; Daniel Tippit, New Palestine, QB; Joe Walker, Warren Central, WR; Mason Wunderlich, Evansville Mater Dei, QB.

Call Star Reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.