2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Full field, purse, payouts

The PGA Tour is inching closer to its holiday break, with just two more FedEx Cup points events on the schedule—next week’s RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga., and this week’s Cadence Bank Houston Open.

The Houston Open dates to 1946, when Byron Nelson beat fellow Texan Ben Hogan by two shots. The event’s Longest run with a Sponsor was from 1992 to 2017 as the Shell Houston Open; this year is its first with Cadence Bank.

The event moved to the 1912-built Municipal Memorial Park Golf Course in 2020, and Scottie Scheffler shot a course-record 62 last year en route to a T2 finish. Scheffler Returns this year, with a chance to move to No. 1 in the world with a win.

Purse

The Cadence Bank Houston Open has a purse of $8.4 million, with $1,512,000 paid to the winner.

Full Field

132 players

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Barnes, Erik

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Burmester, Dean

Burns, Sam

Champ, Cameron

Zink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Day, Jason

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico +

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Euler, Lukas *

Finau, Tony

Fischer, Zack *

Frittelli, Dylan

Gligic, Michael

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole +

Harrington, Scott

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley +

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jacklin, Sean *

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kern, Ben #

Kim, Michael

Kim, SH

Kim, Si Woo

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Laird, Martin

Lee, Danny

Lee, Walker +

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

NeSmith, Matthew

Well, Seung Yul *

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Núñez, Augusto

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, CT

Pendrith, Taylor

Piercy, Scott

Putnam, Andrew

Ray, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris +

Sigh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Veerman, Johannes +

Vick, Travis +

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle +

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Young, Carson

Yuan, Carl

* – Open Qualifier

+ – Sponsor Exemption

# – Section Champion