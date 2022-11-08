2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Full field, purse, payouts
The PGA Tour is inching closer to its holiday break, with just two more FedEx Cup points events on the schedule—next week’s RSM Classic at Sea Island, Ga., and this week’s Cadence Bank Houston Open.
The Houston Open dates to 1946, when Byron Nelson beat fellow Texan Ben Hogan by two shots. The event’s Longest run with a Sponsor was from 1992 to 2017 as the Shell Houston Open; this year is its first with Cadence Bank.
The event moved to the 1912-built Municipal Memorial Park Golf Course in 2020, and Scottie Scheffler shot a course-record 62 last year en route to a T2 finish. Scheffler Returns this year, with a chance to move to No. 1 in the world with a win.
Purse
The Cadence Bank Houston Open has a purse of $8.4 million, with $1,512,000 paid to the winner.
Full Field
132 players
Alexander, Tyson
An, Byeong Hun
Armour, Ryan
Barnes, Erik
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Burmester, Dean
Burns, Sam
Champ, Cameron
Zink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Cook, Austin
Daffue, MJ
Dahmen, Joel
Day, Jason
Dou, Zecheng
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico +
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Euler, Lukas *
Finau, Tony
Fischer, Zack *
Frittelli, Dylan
Gligic, Michael
Gordon, Will
Goya, Tano
Grant, Brent
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hahn, James
Haley II, Paul
Hall, Harry
Hammer, Cole +
Harrington, Scott
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley +
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Huh, John
Jacklin, Sean *
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Kern, Ben #
Kim, Michael
Kim, SH
Kim, Si Woo
Knowles, Philip
Knox, Russell
Kraft, Kelly
Laird, Martin
Lee, Danny
Lee, Walker +
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matsuyama, Hideki
Matthews, Brandon
McCarthy, Denny
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
NeSmith, Matthew
Well, Seung Yul *
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Núñez, Augusto
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, CT
Pendrith, Taylor
Piercy, Scott
Putnam, Andrew
Ray, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Redman, Doc
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Roy, Kevin
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Shelton, Robby
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Steele, Brendan
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris +
Sigh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thompson, Davis
Tway, Kevin
van Rooyen, Erik
Veerman, Johannes +
Vick, Travis +
Walker, Jimmy
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Werbylo, Trevor
Werenski, Richy
Westmoreland, Kyle +
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Young, Carson
Yuan, Carl
* – Open Qualifier
+ – Sponsor Exemption
# – Section Champion
