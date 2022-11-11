2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course

The PGA Tour’s 2022-23 fall slate is quickly coming to its conclusion, and this week in Houston is the penultimate event where players can earn FedEx Cup points.

Memorial Park Golf Course is the host for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. It’s played as a par-70 layout measuring at 7,412 yards. The Winner will earn $1.512 million.

Last year, Scottie Scheffler finished tied for second, and he’s the highest-ranked player in the field. Fellow United States Presidents Cuppers Sam Burns and Tony Finau are also playing, along with Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka, last week’s Winner Russell Henley and more.

Houston Open: PGA Tour Live streaming on ESPN+

Here are some of the best photos from the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: