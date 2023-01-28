2022 BVarsity All-Area volleyball team | Sports

Emma Fredrick, Liberty, senior, outside hitter: First-team all-SYRL averaged 10.2 kills per game, 8.1 digs per game, ending the season with 386 kills and 306 digs. She had 82 kills during the Patriots’ 5-game playoff run.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button