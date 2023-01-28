2022 BVarsity All-Area volleyball team | Sports
Emma Fredrick, Liberty, senior, outside hitter: First-team all-SYRL averaged 10.2 kills per game, 8.1 digs per game, ending the season with 386 kills and 306 digs. She had 82 kills during the Patriots’ 5-game playoff run.
Others considered: Aaliyah Ayon, Arvin; Grace Witcher, Liberty.
Defensive player of the year
Paige Sentes, Liberty, senior, libero: SYRL player of the year averaged 13 digs a game, finishing with 416 digs on the season. She had 103 digs during the Patriots’ playoff run and, 27 digs in the Central Section Division I title game.
Morgan Dake, Liberty: Guided the Patriots to the South Yosemite River League and Central Section Division I titles.
Others considered: Renn Amstead, Tehachapi; Katie Gardenhire, Frontier; Kelsey Johnson, West; Emily Lira, Frazier Mountain; Eldon Ramos, Chavez; Brandi Randle, Arvin; Bill Richardson, Golden Valley; Holly Russell, Centennial; Matt Touchstone, Bakersfield Christian
Brianna Bowyer, Bakersfield Christian, senior, middle blocker: Co-SYVL player of the year had a team-high 53 blocks and was second with 269 kills and 69 aces.
Natalie Castillo, Frontier, junior, middle blocker: First-team All-SYRL had a team-high 111 blocks and 52 aces, and was second on the team with 157 kills.
Mia D’Amato, Garces, senior, middle blocker: First-team All-SYRL led the Rams in kills and blocks.
Amy Herman, Bakersfield Christian, junior, outside hitter: Co-SYVL player of the year had a team-high 359 kills, along with 23 blocks, 126 digs and 25 aces.
Jozzi McFee, Centennial, senior, libero: First-team All-SYRL had a team-high 464 digs, along with 21 aces for the Golden Hawks.
Camryn Perdue, Liberty, senior, middle blocker: First-team All-SYRL had a .312 hitting percentage, averaged 2.9 blocks per game. Had 14 kills and six blocks in the Central Section Division I Championship game, and 21 blocks during the Patriots’ 5-game playoff run.
Vienna Perier, Stockdale, sophomore, setter: First-team All-SYRL led the Mustangs in kills (276), assists (337), digs (322) and blocks (57).
Ila Rose, Centennial, freshman, outside hitter: The SYRL Rookie of the year led the Golden Hawks in kills with 363 and aces (44) and was second in digs with 414.
Sophie Schonauer, Stockdale, junior, outside hitter: First-team All-SYRL was second on her team in kills with 245 and aces (53), and third in digs with 301.
Sutton Thompson, Frontier, senior, libero: First-team All-SYRL had a team-high 277 digs along with 28 aces for the Titans.
Grace Witcher, Liberty, senior, outside hitter: First-team All-SYRL averaged 9.7 Kills and 6.0 digs, ending with 369 Kills and 227 digs for the season, and had 17 Kills and 13 digs in section title game.
Stevie Yursik, Frontier, senior, outside hitter: First-team All-SYRL had a team-high 340 kills, was second with 197 digs and also had 24 aces.
Camila Amezcua, Golden Valley, senior, outside hitter
Aaliyah Ayon, Arvin, senior, setter
Maya Barron, Liberty, junior, setter
Kaylynn Bolden, Independence, junior, outside hitter
Kamryn Briggs, Liberty, senior, right side
Trista Diefenderfer, Tehachapi, senior, outside hitter
Noelani Espiritu, Chavez, setter/outside hitter, senior
Taylor Henderson, Stockdale, junior, setter
Lara Martinez, Centennial, sophomore, right side
Michelle Orellana, Tehachapi, senior, defensive specialist
Ashton Rogers, Liberty, sophomore, defensive specialist
Lyllah Sapp, Frontier, freshman, setter
Josefina Beltran, Golden Valley, senior, middle blocker
Emily Dowden, North, senior, outside hitter
Brandi Flores, Arvin, senior, libero
Megan Hair, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore, outside hitter
Zaria Kimbrough, Frazier Mountain, senior, outside hitter
Emma Machado, Garces, sophomore, middle Blocker
Addison Olseon, Bakersfield, junior, middle Blocker
Lucely Parra, Arvin, senior, outside hitter
Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, senior, outside hitter
Savannah Smith, West, sophomore, middle blocker
Haley Tran, Centennial, senior, setter
Rebecca Woodward, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore, setter
Emma Adams, Bakersfield, senior
Rylee Beasley, West, senior
Sarah Bettis, Frazier Mountain, sophomore
Avery Claunch, Frontier, senior
Sarah Cobb, Wasco, senior
Kaitlin Corral, Ridgeview, senior
Amber De La Cruz, Chavez, senior
Sophie Dean, Liberty, freshman
Alexis Dizon, West, senior
Elle Dwyer, Bakersfield, senior
Roxana Fernandez, Arvin, junior
Janay Fuentes, Foothill, junior
Jecenia Fuentes, Arvin, senior
Brinkley Funkhouser, Stockdale, sophomore
Lindzee Garza, McFarland, senior
Jayde Gonzalez, Taft, senior
Hallie Haflich, Frazier Mountain, junior
Harmony Hernandez, Foothill, junior
Shannen Hill, McFarland, senior
Carly Hogg, Stockdale, junior
Nathaly Juarez, Golden Valley, junior
Jordan Kennedy, Centennial, freshman
Kaidence Lehman, Tehachapi, senior
Bree Lewis, Stockdale, senior
Annie Loken, Tehachapi, sophomore
Chloe Lopez, Chavez, junior
Lauren Lozano, Shafter, junior
Natalia Martin, Bakersfield, junior
Aralyn Merlo, Independence, sophomore
Cadence Mizener, Taft, junior
Kilah Monje, Foothill, senior
Katelynn Moore, Taft, junior
Abrianna Naranjo, Independence, senior
Anabel Naranjo, Independence, senior
Madisyn Neal, West, junior
Alyssa Nunez, Arvin, junior
Halle Rodriguez, Liberty, senior
Samantha Rogers, Garces, junior
Kayleigh Rosales, West, sophomore
Sadie Salas, Highland, senior
Jada Salinas, Foothill, senior
Olivia Samaniego, McFarland, senior
Sophie Schulstad, Tehachapi, senior
Ramia Simon, Mira Monte, senior
Aileen Solis, Wasco, senior
Riley Steele, North, senior
Kayla Stephen, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Ava Torrez, Ridgeview, junior
Ty’Jai Jones, Golden Valley, senior
Courtney Veith, Bakersfield Christian, sophomore
Mia Veloria, Chavez, senior
Kamryn Walters, Bakersfield, senior
Kenadi Walton, Ridgeview, sophomore
Sydney Wegis, Bakersfield Christian, senior
Lauren Weis, Liberty, senior
Chloe Weiting, Frontier, junior
Leilani Zahana, Foothill, senior
Isabelle Zavala, East, senior
