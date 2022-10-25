2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting favorites, odds, Picks

Adrian Meronk, a DP World Tour regular, is in Bermuda with +2200 odds to win. Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour swings into the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week. This event started in 2019 at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish, Bermuda. The lack of length (6,828 yards, par 71) invites plenty of birdies, highlighted by the winning score of the previous three Champions (15 under twice and 24 under). However, the wind can push many balls into traps or even Wastelands on holes next to the ocean. Here’s a look at the betting odds of the previous three winners:

Lucas Herbert (+6000)

Brian Gay (+20000)

Brendon Todd (+8000)

Long shots have paid off handsomely at this tournament, which is helped by most top players skipping this event. Denny McCarthy (+1400) was the favorite in 2019, Will Zalatoris (+1000) in 2020, and Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1400) in 2021.

Here’s a look at the players with the most success at the Port Royal Golf Course:

Brian Gay (+10000)

Gay is the only returning Champion (2020) in this year’s field. Last year he finished T12 and in 2019 tied for third. That T12 was by far his best week in 2021-11 on the PGA Tour, the 50-year-old’s better days now are on the PGA Tour Champions.

Harry Higgs (+17500)

Higgs posted a runner-up finish at the Bermuda Championship in 2019 with a score of 20 under. He has missed two cuts in as many starts this year after a 2021-22 that saw him miss cuts in 17 of 30 events and finish 147th in FedEx Cup points.

Russell Knox (+3500)

Over three Appearances at Port Royal, Knox has played consistently well (T12, T16, T11) although not a factor for the title on Sundays. They started the fall season with two top-25 finishes, then missed the cut in Las Vegas and was T74 at the Zozo Championship. His two career wins (WGC–HSBC Championship and Travelers Championship) came in 2015 and 2016. Knox only has six top 10s over his last 64 tournaments.

Other Notables With Last Three Finishes in Bermuda

Denny McCarthy – T39, T4, T15

Kramer Hickok – T30, T8, T15

David Hearn – T39, T8, T8

Ryan Armor – T67, T8, T8

Hank Lebioda – MC, T16, T3

Here are my top contenders based on betting odds at SI Sportsbook:

Adrian Meronk (+2200)

Meronk put himself on the golf map when he won his first DP World Tour title in late June at the Irish Open (-20), becoming the Tour’s first Polish winner. After missing the cut the following week at the Genesis Scottish Open, he played on the weekend in six of his next seven events, with his best finish coming at the French Open. Meronk will be making his only fourth start in the PGA Tour.

Nick Hardy (+2500)

Hardy flashed with solid finishes at the US Open (T14) and Travelers Championship (T8) last June, and finished T5 earlier this month at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Alex Smalley (+3300)

In his rookie season on the PGA Tour, Smalley pounded his way through 30 events with one runner-up finish (T2 at the Corales Puntacana Championship), three top 10s and nine top 25s. Smalley should perform better against a field with fewer proven players.

Callum Tarren (+5500)

Starting at the John Deere Classic (T6) in late June, Tarren played well in four of his following five tournaments (T22, T7, T20 and T27). To open the new season, Tarren struggled at the Fortinet Championship (73-75, MC), rebounded with a T13 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and then missed the cut at the Shriners Children’s Open.

In the DFS market, the top-salaried players don’t have that much of an edge at this event. I expect the Winner to be a long-time PGA Veteran or rising player from the Korn Ferry Tour. Finding the balance between the two will be vital in building your winning roster. Here’s my single lineup for DraftKings at Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

SH Kim ($9,600)

Adam Long ($8,900)

Adam Schenk ($8,700)

Callum Tarren ($8,200)

Garrick Higgo ($7,400)

Harrison Endycott ($7,100)

Best Bet: Adrian Meronk (+2200)

Best Value: Adam Schenk (+4500)

Home Run Swing: Hank Lebioda (+10000)