2022 Boys Soccer All-Shore Final Vote

Welcome to the 2022 edition of the annual All-Shore Vote: your chance to choose the final members of the Boys Soccer All-Shore Team. The first three All-Shore Teams — chosen by Shore Sports Network Soccer Editor Matt Manley — have been Revealed and the Shore Conference Soccer Coaches also made their Picks for All-Division and All-County.

SSN All-Shore Teams: First | Second | Third

Now, Shore Sports Network wants to know which players should be added to the 42 that have already made the cut. This year, there is an expanded field to give a wider range of candidates consideration. Instead of just four positions to vote on (forward, midfield, defense, goalkeeper), there are now six:

Forward

Midfield/Forward

Midfield

Midfield/Defense

Defense

Goalkeeper

You can vote for one player at each position with a chance to vote once per hour until the polls close on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 10 pm The six winners will be announced on Monday and profiled as the final six members of the 2022 Shore Sports Network Boys Soccer All-Shore Team. Take some time to skim through the 12 Nominees at each position, along with some of their stats for the season. After that, it’s time to pick the winners.

Good luck to the candidates and happy voting!