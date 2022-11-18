2022 boys’ preseason basketball top 10: No. 4 Unity | Sports

Get to know … the Rockets

➜ Pregame warmup: The Rockets are looking to build on last season’s 19-10 campaign that included an appearance in a Class 2A regional Championship game and have plenty of ability to make that happen. Seventh-year Coach Matt Reed Returns a number of starters, many of whom are still playing for the Rockets’ football team.

Three questions with

Coach Matt Reed

What are your expectations for this season?

“We just expect the program to keep progressing. We had a nice season last year. It ended before we wanted to, but you can’t judge an entire season on one game. We’re excited for the season and the expectations. … We just continue to take the next step up (and) we continue to get better year-by-year. And hopefully we can get ourselves playing on firm ground here. We have a lot of depth. We have good players. We have great kids in the program. So we’re really excited for the season.”

What are some strengths of this year’s team?

“Our depth and our athleticism. We’re going to be able to play a lot of different guys, and we saw that work this summer. We’ve got some good athletes here, with some guys who are participating in football right now. That’s another strength is we have guys that come out expecting to win every time they play. We hang our hat on being able to play defense. If we can’t defend, we’re not going to be able to win many games. And this group buys into that. They play extremely hard, like every team does. But, defensively, they know that we’re only going to go as far as that will take us.”

How have you seen the Unity program evolve since you became the Coach prior to the 2016-17 season?“We’ve had really good Athletes (and) we have kids who really compete hard. That’s pretty much throughout my first six years. But we’ve really had a run here as of late. We have not only kids that are good athletes, but I’ve got some basketball-first kids in the program. And then I’ve got a bunch of kids that love basketball, even if their first sport might be baseball or football, or whatever the case is. So, if (basketball) is not number one with them, it’s 1A, and we’ve really kind of turned the corner that way. We’ve got kids that like to be in the gym, that like to put the time in, and we’ve seen it grow over the last year and a half.”

30-second timeout:

Roster and scheduling info

Key players: Seniors Will Cowan and Austin Langendorf — both multi-sport Athletes who are currently playing football as the Rockets play at Williamsville on Saturday afternoon in a Class 3A state semifinal game — return after having large roles on last season’s team. Junior Henry Thomas

started every game as a sophomore last season and will once again factor heavily into what the Rockets do.

➜ Key games: Home games against Teutopolis (Dec. 3), Champaign Central (Dec. 13) and Pleasant Plains (Dec. 17) create a tough slate of nonconference games for the Rockets before the Williamsville Holiday Tournament from Dec. 27-30. Illini Prairie Conference home games against Bloomington Central Catholic (Jan. 24) and Monticello (Feb. 14) will prepare the Rockets for postseason play, just like games at Prairie Central (Jan. 27) and at St. Joseph-Ogden (Feb. 10).

Joey Wright