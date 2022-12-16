2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates today: Troy stifles UTSA in Cure Bowl

College football Bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Friday, Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title Winner for the 2022 season.

The Bowl Season action got started early on Friday with a Bahamas Bowl that came down to the wire as UAB topped Miami (OH) 24-20 when the Redhawks came up just two yards shy of a potential game-winning touchdown on the game’s final play . The win capped a 7-6 season for UAB under interim Coach Bryan Vincent before former NFL star quarterback Trent Dilfer takes over as the program’s next coach.

Second on the Friday Slate was a Showdown between conference Champions as No. 24 Troy of the Sun Belt edged No. 25 UTSA of Conference USA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl. The win capped a 12-2 season for the Trojans under first-year Coach Jon Sumrall. It’s the first time that Troy has won 12 games as a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

CBS Sports will be here each day with the latest scores, analysis Highlights and Highlights from the entire Bowl Season. Check out the schedule below and keep scrolling for updates from each game as they conclude. All times Eastern

Bowl games: College football scores, schedule

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl: UAB 24, Miami (OH) 20 — Recap

Cure Bowl: Well. 24 Troy 18, No. 25 UTSA 12 — Recap

Check these out…