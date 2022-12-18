2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates today: BYU vs. SMU in New Mexico Bowl

College football Bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Friday, Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title Winner for the 2022 season.

The Bowl Season action got started on Friday with two postseason games that did not fail to deliver the excitement as UAB outlasted Miami (OH) in the Bahamas Bowl to begin the festivities while Troy stifled UTSA in a Cure Bowl that Featured a Showdown between two conferences champions. That was merely a two-game slate, however. Saturday’s schedule is much more stacked with six Bowl games on tap for college football fans.

It all begins early on Saturday with the Fenway Bowl as Louisville takes on Cincinnati. Then, an intriguing Showdown between Florida and No. 14 Oregon State Headlines the Las Vegas Bowl while Washington State and Fresno State battle in the LA Bowl. To cap off the evening, BYU clashes with SMU in the New Mexico Bowl and Boise State battles North Texas in the Frisco Bowl with a Southern Miss vs. Rice Matchup in the LendingTree Bowl sandwiched in between.

In addition to the FBS Bowl games, Deion Sanders will be coaching his last game at Jackson State before heading off to Colorado as the Tigers take on NC Central in the Celebration Bowl.

CBS Sports will be here each day with the latest scores, analysis Highlights and Highlights from the entire Bowl Season. Check out the schedule below and keep scrolling for updates from each game as they conclude. All times Eastern

Bowl games: College football scores, schedule

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7 — Recap

Celebration Bowl: NC Central 41, Jackson State 34 (OT)

Las Vegas Bowl: Well. 14 Oregon State 30, Florida 3 — Recap

LA Bowl: Fresno State 29, Washington State 6 — Recap

LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Rice — ESPN — GameTracker

New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU — ABC — GameTracker

Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas — 9:15 p.m. (ESPN) — Expert picks, preview

