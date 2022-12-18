2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Oregon State routs Florida, BYU outlasts SMU

College football Bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Friday, Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title Winner for the 2022 season.

The Bowl Season action really ramped up on Saturday with a six-game slate after the postseason began with a two-game schedule on Friday. Saturday’s action had a little bit of everything, from Oregon State securing the third 10-win season in program history in dominant fashion over an SEC opponent to a record-breaking performance from the son of an NFL Legend who continues to make his own mark on the game. There was also the Celebration Bowl in which Jackson State’s bid for a perfect season was spoiled in Deion Sanders’ final game before he heads off to take over the Colorado program.

Sunday is an off-day for the bowls with the NFL taking center stage, but the postseason returns on Monday with Marshall taking on UConn in the Potato Bowl.

CBS Sports will be here each day with the latest scores, analysis Highlights and Highlights from the entire Bowl Season. Check out the schedule below and keep scrolling for updates from each game as they conclude. All times Eastern

Bowl games: College football scores, schedule

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7 — Recap

Celebration Bowl: NC Central 41, Jackson State 34 (OT)

Las Vegas Bowl: Well. 14 Oregon State 30, Florida 3 — Recap

LA Bowl: Fresno State 29, Washington State 6 — Recap

LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss 38, Rice 24 — Recap

New Mexico Bowl: BYU 24, SMU 23 — Recap

Frisco Bowl: Boise State 35, North Texas 32 — Recap

