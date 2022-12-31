2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Notre Dame rallies past South Carolina

College football Bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title Winner for the 2022 season.

Friday’s Bowl action carries five games, beginning with Maryland vs. No. 23 NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, followed by Pitt vs. No. 18 UCLA in the Sun Bowl on CBS at 2 pm ET.

There’s also a solid matchup in the Gator Bowl when No. 19 South Carolina faces No. 21 Notre Dame.

After Ohio meets Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl, the day’s Bowl action concludes with the first New Year’s Six Bowl of the season when No. 6 Tennessee faces No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

Although the College Football Playoff semifinals aren’t until Saturday, there are plenty of compelling Bowl games to keep us entertained in the meantime.

CBS Sports will be here each day with the latest scores, analysis Highlights and Highlights from the entire Bowl Season. Check out the schedule below and keep scrolling for updates from each game as they conclude. All times Eastern

Bowl games: College football scores, schedule

Friday, Dec. 30



Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland 16, No. 23 NC State 12 — Recap

Sun Bowl: Pitt 37, No. 18 UCLA 35 — Recap

Gator Bowl: Well. 21 Notre Dame 45, vs. No. 19 South Carolina 38 — Recap

Arizona Bowl: Ohio 30, Wyoming 27 (OT) — Recap

Orange Bowl: Well. 6 Tennessee vs. No. Well. 7 Clemson — ESPN — LIVE updates

