2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Liberty vs. Toledo in Boca Raton Bowl

College football Bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Friday, Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title Winner for the 2022 season.

We have two games to work with on Tuesday, and you better bring your jacket for the first one. Eastern Michigan and San Jose State will clash in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and the weather forecast for Boise is chilling. Literally. Temperatures are expected to be below 20 degrees. That could give Eastern Michigan some kind of advantage over a team from California with a quarterback (Chevan Cordeiro) from Hawaii, but it’s Bowl season, so anything can happen.

It’ll be much warmer for our nightcap in South Florida, where Toledo and Liberty will Clash in the Boca Raton Bowl. Toledo is coming off a MAC championship, its first since 2017. Liberty enters the game on a three-game losing streak and without a head coach after Hugh Freeze left to take the Auburn job. New Coach Jamey Chadwell could be in attendance, but won’t be coaching the Flames today.

CBS Sports will be here each day with the latest scores, analysis Highlights and Highlights from the entire Bowl Season. Check out the schedule below and keep scrolling for updates from each game as they conclude. All times Eastern

Bowl games: College football scores, schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27 — Recap

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo — ESPN — GameTracker

