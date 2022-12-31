2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Iowa shuts out Kentucky in Music City Bowl

Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo 21, Liberty 19

Jason Candle won his very first game as Toledo’s Coach in the Boca Raton Bowl back in 2017, taking down Temple in a driving rainstorm. The rain was back again on Tuesday night as Toledo faced Liberty in the very same bowl, and once again it was the Rockets outlasting their opponents to the notch the second Bowl win of the Candle era. It was a strong finish to a season that saw Candle win a second MAC championship, and just in like that title game win against Ohio, the recipe was a stout defense and just enough plays from quarterback

Liberty’s early advantage and late charge in a close loss were impressive considering the program is in the midst of a coaching change with Hugh Freeze off to Auburn and Jamey Chadwell taking over heading into 2023. Freeze’s absence was particularly notable as he was also the play- caller for the offense, although the biggest on-field storyline was largely how both defenses held an advantage most of the night. Chadwell was in attendance to support and promote Liberty football, but his Offensive influence did not appear to be on display in the game.

Candle, who was promoted after Matt Campbell’s departure to Iowa State, has lost four straight Bowl games since making his coaching debut back in the 2017 Boca Raton Bowl. The Rockets were favored in all four, just as they were on Tuesday against Liberty, so when things started going sideways early it was worth wondering whether Toledo was going to come up short in the postseason again. The first-half drives for Toledo included three punts, one turnover on downs, one field goal and zero touchdowns, giving the impression that Finn and the offense would not be able to move the ball against the Flames defense.

But that narrative flipped on the first drive of the second half as Finn led the Rockets on a 75-yard drive over 13 plays that ended with a touchdown toss to Lenny Kuhl to give Toledo a 10-7 lead.

Liberty had its fair share of self-inflicted wounds throughout the third quarter, limiting its ability to respond and creating more scoring opportunities for Toledo. There was a fumble deep in Liberty territory that set up a Toledo field goal and multiple penalties that turned a touchdown opportunity into a field goal attempt that was missed. It looked like the Flames were cooked until connecting on a pair of fourth quarter touchdown passes.

While Toledo is happy to snap a four-game Bowl losing streak, Liberty missed out on an opportunity to become just the second program in FBS history to win a Bowl game in each of the school’s first four years of Bowl eligibility. The Flames fall to 3-1 in Bowl games overall, while Toledo is now 11-9 overall in Bowl games and 4-6 since 2010.