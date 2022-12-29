2022 Best Golf Stories of the Year From Sports Illustrated

To say this year’s golf news cycle was “busy” is like calling the Andes Mountains “bumpy.” Factually correct, but yeah, there’s a lot more to say.

The launch of LIV Golf this year sent the men’s pro game into chaos, first with Phil Mickelson revealing his intentions, then essentially disappearing into hiding as the new Rival tour prepared for its debut. That London event featured several new defectors from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, plus Mickelson himself. The LIV Golf/PGA Tour clashes on the course and in the courtroom at times completely devoured the news cycle in our little corner of the sports world.

But we shouldn’t forget the on-course Moments of the year–Scottie Scheffler’s Ascent and green jacket. Justin Thomas getting it done at the PGA Championship. Matt Fitzpatrick’s clutch 72nd hole at the US Open. Cam Smith’s Sundays at Sawgrass and St. Andrews. On the Women’s side, Jennifer Kupcho broke through at the Chevron, Ashleigh Buhai won a thrilling sudden-death playoff at Muirfield and Nelly Korda established herself as America’s new alpha.

We were there for all of it, and so today, as we typically do this time of year, we look back at some of our favorite pieces from our Writers and Contributors who helped tell the story of golf in 2022. Hope you enjoy reliving these snapshots of history. We look forward to bringing you more in the new year.

Best Golf Reads of the Year From Sports Illustrated

February 23: After the Crash: One Year After Accident Nearly Took His Life, Tiger Woods’s Future Remains Uncertain, by Bob Harig

March 10: Even in the Rain, Sawgrass Proves It’s a Special Course That Gives Everyone a Shot, by Alex Miceli

April 7: A Vintage and a New Tiger Woods Were Both at the Masters, and It Was a Joy, by Michael Rosenberg

April 10: Tiger Woods Recognized That This Masters Was One Of His Finest Achievements, by Stephanie Apstein

April 10: Scottie Scheffler, Golf’s Hottest Player, Dominates in First Masters Win, by Gary Van Sickle

May 22: Justin Thomas, Just In Time at PGA, by Gary Van Sickle

June 6: Exclusive: Phil Mickelson on LIV Golf and His PGA Tour Status: ‘I Haven’t Resigned My Membership’, by Bob Harig

June 15: 7 Years Later, Golf’s Anchor Ban Lives, But Is the Sport Better for It? by Alex Miceli

June 14 & 21: LIV Golf Questions? Brooks Koepka Is Not Here For It | Brooks Koepka Said There Was No Other Options, Then Miraculously Found LIV Golf, by Stephanie Apstein

June 16: One of Golf’s Most Connected Amateurs Has Much to Say on LIV Golf and None of It Positive, by Michael Rosenberg

June 19: Matt Fitzpatrick Found Joy in the Suffering, and His Reward is a US Open Title, by Michael Rosenberg

July 8: 52 Years Ago Doug Sanders Missed His Shot at St. Andrews, by Peter Kaufman

July 10: The R&A is Misguided in Telling Greg Norman to Stay Home, by Alex Miceli

July 15: Tiger Woods Isn’t Retiring Yet, But St. Andrews Revealed That His Competitive Days Are Over, by Michael Rosenberg

July 19: David Feherty Is Leaving NBC For LIV Golf, and That’s No Laughing Matter, by John Hawkins

August 4: Could Women’s Golf Have a LIV-Like Arrangement? Some Minds are Open To It, by Alex Miceli

August 17: To Win a Defamation Suit, Patrick Reed Would Need Character to Begin With, by John Hawkins

August 18: Only Lawyers Will Win in LIV Golf vs PGA Tour, So Why Not Drop It? by Alex Miceli

September 1: Exclusive: Phil Mickelson Discusses PGA Tour’s Response to LIV: ‘I’m Happy That Top Players Are Being Listened To’ by Bob Harig

September 5: Herb Kohler Jr.: A Tribute to a Man Who Was Larger Than Life, by Joe Passov

September 23: Trevor Immelman Didn’t Fight for Best Players on International Team, by Alex Miceli

October 11: Bryson DeChambeau, Golf’s Ultimate Iconoclast, Outsmarted Himself By Moving to LIV, by John Hawkins

October 23: Anthony Kim Discusses LIV Golf With PGA Tour Officials, by Alex Miceli

October 26: The Summer of LIV Was the Summer of Excess, by Bob Harig

November 1: Influencer to Be Charged for Hitting Balls Into Grand Canyon, by Gabrielle Herzig

December 11: With a Spirited Tiger Woods and a Sharp Justin Thomas, This Match Was a Smash, by John Hawkins

December 14: 9 Incredible Shots from 2022 That Live in Our Heads Rent-Free, by Gabrielle Herzig