2022 Best Golf Stories of the Year From Sports Illustrated

To say this year’s golf news cycle was “busy” is like calling the Andes Mountains “bumpy.” Factually correct, but yeah, there’s a lot more to say.

The launch of LIV Golf this year sent the men’s pro game into chaos, first with Phil Mickelson revealing his intentions, then essentially disappearing into hiding as the new Rival tour prepared for its debut. That London event featured several new defectors from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, plus Mickelson himself. The LIV Golf/PGA Tour clashes on the course and in the courtroom at times completely devoured the news cycle in our little corner of the sports world.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button