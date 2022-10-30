2022 Bermuda Championship tee times: Final-round pairings for Sunday

Seamus Power hits a shot out of a bunker on Saturday on the 7th hole at Port Royal Golf Course. Getty Images

“When you’re sitting at your desk job, could you have imagined all this kind of happening?”

Not a question you often hear in pro golf, let alone pro sports, is it? But there Ben Griffin was 18 months ago, behind a desk, as a loan officer for a mortgage group. And there he’ll be Sunday, in the final pairing during the Bermuda Championship’s final round.

His answer may be what you expect, although it’s nevertheless stirring.

“It’s hard to imagine, that’s for sure,” Griffin said. “I mean, it was crazy. I didn’t even think about returning to golf. It wasn’t — without the financial help, I wouldn’t be playing golf. It’s so — looking back on it, I mean, it was such a huge refresher for me from a mental standpoint as I touched base about the burnout a little bit and then relieving some of that financial burden has been just huge. It’s nuts definitely to be sitting here talking to you guys, getting ready to win a PGA Tour event tomorrow. I’m just super blessed to play golf. I’ve got that attitude where I’ve got nothing to lose and I’m going to go out there firing.”

Griffin, along with Seamus Power, will tee off at 12:20 pm ET. They are at 18-under, two clear of Kevin Yu and Aaron Baddeley, who will tee off 10 minutes earlier.

TV coverage of the final round will begin at 1:30 pm on Golf Channel.

2022 Bermuda Championship final-round tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

6:40 am — Caleb Surratt

6:45 am — Scott Brown, Greg Chalmers

6:55 am — Ben Taylor, Harry Hall

7:05 am — Philip Knowles, Lucas Glover

7:15 am — Tano Goya, Garrick Higgo

7:25 am — Camilo Villegas, Augusto Núñez

7:35 am — MJ Daffue, Adam Long

7:45 am — Robert Streb, Jonathan Byrd

7:55 am — Aaron Rai, Nick Hardy

8:10 am — Dylan Wu, Nate Lashley

8:20 am — Seung-Yul Noh, Andrew Novak

8:30 am — Zecheng Dou, Adam Schenk

8:40 am — Scott Gutschewski, Brian Stuard

8:50 am — Brandon Wu, Byeong Hun An

9am — Cameron Percy, Russell Knox

9:10 am — David Lingmerth, Nick Taylor

9:20 am — Erik van Rooyen, Fabián Gómez

9:35 am — Chesson Hadley, Akshay Bhatia

9:45 am — Arjun Atwal, Trevor Werbylo

9:55 am — Matti Schmid, Charley Hoffman

10:05 am — Austin Smotherman, Nick Watney

10:15 am — Tyson Alexander, John VanDerLaan

10:25 am — Alex Smalley, Richy Werenski

10:35 am — Nico Echavarria, Robby Shelton

10:45 am — Harrison Endycott, Scott Harrington

11 am — CT Pan, Sean O’Hair

11:10 am — Ben Martin, Patrick Rodgers

11:20 a.m. — Brent Grant, Austin Cook

11:30 am — Denny McCarthy, Ben Crane

11:40 am — Max McGreevy, Justin Lower

11:50 am — Thomas Detry, Will Gordon

Noon — Brian Gay, Greyson Sigg

12:10 pm — Kevin Yu, Aaron Baddeley

12:20 pm — Seamus Power, Ben Griffin

