2022 Bermuda Championship purse: Payout info, winner’s share

Ben Griffin is tied with Seamus Power heading into the final round of the Bermuda Championship. Getty Images

We’ve officially reached the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and several pros are seeking breakthrough wins at Port Royal Golf Course.

Rookie Ben Griffin entered the final round tied with one-time PGA Tour Winner Seamus Power.

A win for the 26-year-old Griffin would cap an Incredible comeback after he quit competitive golf in 2021, but was convinced to give it another go and eventually earned his way onto the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022, and the PGA Tour for this season. Power Meanwhile is the highest-ranked player in the field this week in Southampton, coming in at No. 48.

3 storylines heading into the Butterfield Bermuda Championship final round By:

Jack Hirsch





The pair starts the final round at 18 under, two clear of any other chasers.

The victor on Sunday will also walk away with a payday of $1,170,000.00, part of the $6.5 million purse.

You can check out the complete payout breakdown below, and catch the final-round action from 1:30-4:30 pm ET on the Golf Channel.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship payout info, winner’s share

1. $1,170,000

2. $708,500

3. $448,500

4. $318,500

5. $266,500

6. $235,625

7. $219,375

8. $203,125

9. $190,125

10. $177,125

11. $164,125

12. $151,125

13. $138,125

14. $125,125

15. $118,625

16. $112,125

17. $105,625

18. $99,125

19. $92,625

20. $86,125

21. $79,625

22. $73,125

23. $67,925

24. $62,725

25. $57,525

26. $52,325

27. $50,375

28. $48,425

29. $46,475

30. $44,525

31. $42,575

32. $40,625

33. $38,675

34. $37,050

35. $35,425

36. $33,800

37. $32,175

38. $30,875

39. $29,575

40. $28,275

41. $26,975

42. $25,675

43. $24,375

44. $23,075

45. $21,775

46. ​​$20,475

47. $19,175

48. $18,135

49. $17,225

50. $16,705

51. $16,315

52. $15,925

53. $15,665

54. $15,405

55. $15,275

56. $15,145

57. $15,015

58. $14,885

59. $14,755

60. $14,625

61. $14,495

62. $14,365

63. $14,235

64. $14,105

65. $13,975

66. $13,845

67. $13,715