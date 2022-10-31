2022 Bermuda Championship purse: Payout info, winner’s share
Getty Images
We’ve officially reached the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and several pros are seeking breakthrough wins at Port Royal Golf Course.
Rookie Ben Griffin entered the final round tied with one-time PGA Tour Winner Seamus Power.
A win for the 26-year-old Griffin would cap an Incredible comeback after he quit competitive golf in 2021, but was convinced to give it another go and eventually earned his way onto the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022, and the PGA Tour for this season. Power Meanwhile is the highest-ranked player in the field this week in Southampton, coming in at No. 48.
The pair starts the final round at 18 under, two clear of any other chasers.
The victor on Sunday will also walk away with a payday of $1,170,000.00, part of the $6.5 million purse.
You can check out the complete payout breakdown below, and catch the final-round action from 1:30-4:30 pm ET on the Golf Channel.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship payout info, winner’s share
1. $1,170,000
2. $708,500
3. $448,500
4. $318,500
5. $266,500
6. $235,625
7. $219,375
8. $203,125
9. $190,125
10. $177,125
11. $164,125
12. $151,125
13. $138,125
14. $125,125
15. $118,625
16. $112,125
17. $105,625
18. $99,125
19. $92,625
20. $86,125
21. $79,625
22. $73,125
23. $67,925
24. $62,725
25. $57,525
26. $52,325
27. $50,375
28. $48,425
29. $46,475
30. $44,525
31. $42,575
32. $40,625
33. $38,675
34. $37,050
35. $35,425
36. $33,800
37. $32,175
38. $30,875
39. $29,575
40. $28,275
41. $26,975
42. $25,675
43. $24,375
44. $23,075
45. $21,775
46. $20,475
47. $19,175
48. $18,135
49. $17,225
50. $16,705
51. $16,315
52. $15,925
53. $15,665
54. $15,405
55. $15,275
56. $15,145
57. $15,015
58. $14,885
59. $14,755
60. $14,625
61. $14,495
62. $14,365
63. $14,235
64. $14,105
65. $13,975
66. $13,845
67. $13,715