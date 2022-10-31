2022 Bay City area high school volleyball district pairings, schedule, results

BAY CITY, MI — A look at the 2022 high school volleyball district pairings and schedule for brackets involving teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area. Updated with results as they become available. Area coaches are asked to report scores, stats and highlights the night of each game by emailing [email protected]

MLive Bay City Area

Volleyball Districts

DIVISION 1

AT BAY CITY CENTRAL

Monday, Oct. 31

6 p.m.—Bay City Central vs. Saginaw Heritage

Wednesday, Nov. 2

5:30 p.m.—Bay City Western vs. Midland Dow

7 p.m.—Midland vs. Central/Heritage

Thursday, Nov. 3

6 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Midland regional

DIVISION 2

AT CARROLLTON

Monday, Oct. 31

5 p.m.—Carrollton vs. Saginaw Arthur Hill

6:30 pm – Freeland vs. Essexville Garber

Wednesday, Nov. 2

5 p.m.—John Glenn vs. Carrollton/Arthur Hill

6:30 pm – Swan Valley vs. Freeland/Garber

Saturday, Nov. 5

11 am – Championship

Winner Advances to Corunna regional

DIVISION 2

AT CLARE

Monday, Oct. 31

6 p.m.—Standish-Sterling vs. Ogemaw Heights

7:30pm – Clare v Shepherd

Wednesday, Nov. 2

6 pm – Bullock Creek vs. Standish-Sterling/Ogemaw

7:30pm – Gladwin v Clare/Shepherd

Thursday, Nov. 3

7 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Houghton Lake regional

DIVISION 3

AT REESE

Monday, Oct. 31

5:30 pm – Vassar vs. Saginaw Arts & Sciences

7:30 pm – Valley Lutheran vs. Reese

Wednesday, Nov. 2

5:30 pm – Otisville-LakeVille vs. Vassar/SASA

7:30 pm – Millington vs. Valley Lutheran/Reese

Thursday, Nov. 3

7 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Genesee regional

DIVISION 3

AT HARBOR BEACH

Monday, Oct. 31

5:30 pm – Laker vs. Unionville-Sebewaing

Wednesday, Nov. 2

6 p.m.—Harbor Beach vs. Bad Axe

7:30 pm – Cass City vs. Laker/USA

Thursday, Nov. 3

7:30 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Genesee regional

DIVISION 3

AT HOUGHTON LAKE

Monday, Oct. 31

6pm – Beaverton v Roscommon

Wednesday, Nov. 2

5:30 p.m.—Harrison vs. St. Helen Heston

7:30pm – Houghton Lake v Beaverton/Roscommon

Thursday, Nov. 3

6 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Lake City regional

DIVISION 3

AT TAWAS

Monday, Oct. 31

6 p.m.—Whittemore-Prescott vs. Alcona

Wednesday, Nov. 2

6 pm – Tawas vs. Pinconning

7:30 pm – Oscoda vs. Whittemore-Prescott/Alcona

Friday, Nov. 4

6 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Lake City regional

DIVISION 4

AT CASEVILLE

Monday, Oct. 31

5:30 pm – Caseville vs. Ubly

7:30 pm – Owendale-Gagetown vs. Kinde North Huron

Wednesday, Nov. 2

5:30 pm – Akron-Fairgrove vs. Caseville/Ubly

7:30 pm – Bay City All Saints vs. OwenGage/North Huron

Thursday, Nov. 3

6 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Kingston regional

DIVISION 4

AT HALE

Monday, Oct. 31

6 p.m.—Au Gres vs. Fairview

Wednesday, Nov. 2

6 p.m.—Mio vs. Atlanta

7:30 pm – Hale vs. Au Gres/Fairview

Thursday, Nov. 3

7 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Bellaire regional

