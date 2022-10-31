2022 Bay City area high school volleyball district pairings, schedule, results
BAY CITY, MI — A look at the 2022 high school volleyball district pairings and schedule for brackets involving teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area. Updated with results as they become available. Area coaches are asked to report scores, stats and highlights the night of each game by emailing [email protected]
MLive Bay City Area
Volleyball Districts
DIVISION 1
AT BAY CITY CENTRAL
Monday, Oct. 31
6 p.m.—Bay City Central vs. Saginaw Heritage
Wednesday, Nov. 2
5:30 p.m.—Bay City Western vs. Midland Dow
7 p.m.—Midland vs. Central/Heritage
Thursday, Nov. 3
6 pm – Championship
Winner Advances to Midland regional
DIVISION 2
AT CARROLLTON
Monday, Oct. 31
5 p.m.—Carrollton vs. Saginaw Arthur Hill
6:30 pm – Freeland vs. Essexville Garber
Wednesday, Nov. 2
5 p.m.—John Glenn vs. Carrollton/Arthur Hill
6:30 pm – Swan Valley vs. Freeland/Garber
Saturday, Nov. 5
11 am – Championship
Winner Advances to Corunna regional
DIVISION 2
AT CLARE
Monday, Oct. 31
6 p.m.—Standish-Sterling vs. Ogemaw Heights
7:30pm – Clare v Shepherd
Wednesday, Nov. 2
6 pm – Bullock Creek vs. Standish-Sterling/Ogemaw
7:30pm – Gladwin v Clare/Shepherd
Thursday, Nov. 3
7 pm – Championship
Winner Advances to Houghton Lake regional
DIVISION 3
AT REESE
Monday, Oct. 31
5:30 pm – Vassar vs. Saginaw Arts & Sciences
7:30 pm – Valley Lutheran vs. Reese
Wednesday, Nov. 2
5:30 pm – Otisville-LakeVille vs. Vassar/SASA
7:30 pm – Millington vs. Valley Lutheran/Reese
Thursday, Nov. 3
7 pm – Championship
Winner Advances to Genesee regional
DIVISION 3
AT HARBOR BEACH
Monday, Oct. 31
5:30 pm – Laker vs. Unionville-Sebewaing
Wednesday, Nov. 2
6 p.m.—Harbor Beach vs. Bad Axe
7:30 pm – Cass City vs. Laker/USA
Thursday, Nov. 3
7:30 pm – Championship
Winner Advances to Genesee regional
DIVISION 3
AT HOUGHTON LAKE
Monday, Oct. 31
6pm – Beaverton v Roscommon
Wednesday, Nov. 2
5:30 p.m.—Harrison vs. St. Helen Heston
7:30pm – Houghton Lake v Beaverton/Roscommon
Thursday, Nov. 3
6 pm – Championship
Winner Advances to Lake City regional
DIVISION 3
AT TAWAS
Monday, Oct. 31
6 p.m.—Whittemore-Prescott vs. Alcona
Wednesday, Nov. 2
6 pm – Tawas vs. Pinconning
7:30 pm – Oscoda vs. Whittemore-Prescott/Alcona
Friday, Nov. 4
6 pm – Championship
Winner Advances to Lake City regional
DIVISION 4
AT CASEVILLE
Monday, Oct. 31
5:30 pm – Caseville vs. Ubly
7:30 pm – Owendale-Gagetown vs. Kinde North Huron
Wednesday, Nov. 2
5:30 pm – Akron-Fairgrove vs. Caseville/Ubly
7:30 pm – Bay City All Saints vs. OwenGage/North Huron
Thursday, Nov. 3
6 pm – Championship
Winner Advances to Kingston regional
DIVISION 4
AT HALE
Monday, Oct. 31
6 p.m.—Au Gres vs. Fairview
Wednesday, Nov. 2
6 p.m.—Mio vs. Atlanta
7:30 pm – Hale vs. Au Gres/Fairview
Thursday, Nov. 3
7 pm – Championship
Winner Advances to Bellaire regional
