The 2022 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open purse is set for $400,000, with the winner’s share coming in at $72,000 — the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour’s Prize money distribution chart.

The Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open field is headed by David Puig, SSP Chawrasia, Miguel Tabuena and more of the world’s best players.

The 120-player field is an event on the 2022 Asian Tour schedule, with its season coming to a close.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The Winner of this event will get added to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The Winner gets 2.44 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2022 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open purse, winner’s share, Prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $72,000
2 $44,000
3 $25,200
4 $20,000
5 $16,400
6 $13,320
7 $11,400
8 $9,800
9 $8,560
10 $7,640
11 $6,980
12 $6,500
13 $6,060
14 $5,780
15 $5,540
16 $5,300
17 $5,060
18 $4,820
19 $4,620
20 $4,460
21 $4,360
22 $4,240
23 $4,120
24 $4,000
25 $3,880
26 $3,760
27 $3,640
28 $3,520
29 $3,400
30 $3,280
31 $3,240
32 $3,120
33 $3,040
34 $2,960
35 $2,880
36 $2,800
37 $2,720
38 $2,640
39 $2,560
40 $2,480
41 $2,420
42 $2,340
43 $2,260
44 $2,180
45 $2,140
46 $2,120
47 $2,040
48 $1,960
49 $1,880
50 $1,800
51 $1,720
52 $1,640
53 $1,560
54 $1,520
55 $1,480
56 $1,440
57 $1,400
58 $1,360
59 $1,320
60 $1,280
61 $1,240
62 $1,200
63 $1,160
64 $1,120
65 $1,080

