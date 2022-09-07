2022 ASWA Week 4 State Football Rankings

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (19); 3-0; 237

2. Auburn; 3-0; 178

3. Fairhope (1); 3-0; 145

4. Hoover; 2-1; 126

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-1; 123

.

