2022 ASWA Week 4 State Football Rankings

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (19); 3-0; 237

2. Auburn; 3-0; 178

3. Fairhope (1); 3-0; 145

4. Hoover; 2-1; 126

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-1; 123

6. Thompson; 1-2; 116

7. Opelika; 3-0; 88

8. Bob Jones; 2-1; 40

9. Enterprise; 1-2; 25

10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 3-0; 17

Others receiving votes: Foley (2-1) 15, Prattville (1-1) 13, Oak Mountain (2-1) 7, Dothan (2-1) 6, Smiths Station (1-2) 2, Sparkman (2-1) 2.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 3-0; 240

2. Mountain Brook; 3-0; 176

3. Saraland; 3-0; 161

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 137

5. Theodore; 3-0; 105

6. Pinson Valley*; 1-1; 104

7. Briarwood; 2-1; 69

8. Gardendale; 2-1; 59

9. For resin; 3-0; 52

10. Spanish Fort; 2-1; 11

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (3-0) 10, Benjamin Russell (3-0) 6, Helena (2-1) 4, Center Point (3-0) 2, Hazel Green (2-1) 2, Carver-Montgomery (2- 0) 1, Oxford (2-1) 1.

*–Record includes forfeit loss (ineligible player).

Class 5A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (20); 3-0; 240

2. Pleasant Grove; 2-0; 171

3. Leeds; 3-0; 144

4. Gulf Shores; 3-0; 132

5. Guntersville; 3-0; 118

6. Ramsay; 2-1; 105

7. Moody; 3-0; 85

8. Vigor; 2-1; 63

9. Eufaula; 2-0; 44

10. Arab; 3-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (1-1) 6, Alexandria (0-2) 3, BC Rain (1-1) 3, Beauregard (3-0) 2, Headland (2-1) 2, Faith-Mobile (1-1) 1.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 3-0; 219

2. Handley (4); 3-0; 184

3. Andalusia; 3-0; 158

4. Northside (1); 3-0; 137

5. Oneonta; 3-0; 115

6. Dosage; 3-0; 97

7. Jacksonville; 2-1; 80

8. Cherokee Co.; 3-0; 49

9. Montgomery Aca.; 2-1; 48

10. Orange Beach; 1-0; 13

Others receiving votes: Priceville (3-0) 11, Jackson (1-1) 8, Bayside Aca. (3-0) 5, Bibb Co. (2-1) 4, Deshler (3-0) 4, Etowah (2-1) 4, TR Miller (2-1) 2, West Morgan (3-0) 2.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Piedmont (15); 1-1; 223

2. Mars Hill Bible (3); 2-1; 168

3. St. James; 2-1; 136

4. Gordo (1); 2-1; 121

5. Opp; 2-1; 109

6. Mobile Chr.; 2-1; 102

7. Winfield; 2-1; 81

8. Straughn; 2-0; 57

9th Alabama Chr.; 1-1; 36

10. Houston Aca.; 2-0; 20

Others receiving votes: Excel (1 first-place vote) (2-0) 18, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1) 16, Saks (2-1) 15, Thomasville (2-0) 12, Dadeville (2-0) 9, Fayette C/o. (3-0) 6, Flomaton (1-2) 4, Phil Campbell (3-0) 4, Walter Wellborn (1-1) 2, Trinity (2-1) 1.

Class 2A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 2-0; 240

2. Highland Home; 3-0; 179

3. GW Long; 2-0; 129

4. Clarke Co.; 1-1; 123

5. Ariton; 2-1; 121

6. Lanett; 2-1; 110

7. Pisgah; 2-0; 89

8. JU Blacksher; 3-0; 60

9. BB Comer; 2-1; 42

10. Aliceville; 2-1; 38

Others receiving votes: Cleveland (1-1) 3, Isabella (2-0) 3, Tanner (2-1) 2, Falkville (2-1) 1.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Brantley (18); 3-0; 232

2. Leroy (2); 2-0; 186

3. Elba; 3-0; 154

4. Linden; 3-0; 128

5. Sweet Water; 1-1; 103

6. Valley Head; 3-0; 84

7. Pickens Co.; 2-1; 78

8. Spring Garden; 2-1; 77

9. Meek; 3-0; 38

10. Decatur Heritage; 2-1; 25

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (3-0) 10, Millry (2-1) 9, Georgiana (3-0) 7, Cedar Bluff (2-1) 5, Wadley (1-2) 3, Kinston (1-1) 1.

SHAFT

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (17); 2-0; 230

2. Patrician (1); 2-0; 173

3. Macon-East; 3-0; 154

4. Jackson Aca. (1); 3-0; 132

5. Lee-Scott (1); 2-0; 128

6. Glenwood; 1-2; 113

7. Lowndes Aca.; 1-1; 78

8. Crenshaw Chr.; 2-0; 63

9. Clarke Prep; 1-1; 31

10. Chambers Aca.; 1-2; 15

Others receiving votes: Escambia Aca. (0-1) 11, Edgewood (0-2) 5, Banks Aca. (1-1) 3, Abbeville Chr. (2-1) 2, Morgan Aca. (1-1) 1, South Choctaw Aca. (1-1) 1.