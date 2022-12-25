2022 ASWA Football Awards Finalists
Finalists for 2022 football Awards by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Winners, Mr. Football and the Super All-State team will be named at a luncheon banquet Jan. 12 at the Montgomery Renaissance.
The ASWA Mr. Football Banquet is presented by Alfa and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
7A BACK
DB Anquon Fegans, Thompson
QB Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville
WR Ean Nation, Auburn
7A LINEMAN
OL Bradyn Joiner, Auburn
DL Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville
DL Peter Woods, Thompson
6A BACK
RB Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook
WR Ryan Williams, Saraland
ATH Earl Woods, Hueytown
6A LINEMAN
DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale
OL Wilkin Formby, Northridge
DL Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
5A BACK
RB Ashton Ashford, Ramsay
RB Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
RB Eli Frost, Fairview
5A LINEMAN
DL Zion Grady, Charles Henderson
DL Kavion Henderson, Leeds
DL Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula
4A BACK
RB Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta
ATH Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.
QB Andrew Hunter, Randolph
4A LINEMAN
LB Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy
DL Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co.
OL Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston
3A BACK
WR Ian Foster, Pike Co.
QB Jack Hayes, Piedmont
DB Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible
3A LINEMAN
DL Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian
OL Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible
DL Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill
2A BACK
RB Logan Anderson, Fyffe
ATH Kamore Harris, BB Comer
QB Ty’Jarian Williams, Aliceville
2A LINEMAN
DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
OL Jamichael Pugh, Clarke Co.
OL Tucker Wilks, Fyffe
1A BACK
ATH Daylon Edmunds, Millry
RB Alvin Henderson, Elba
QB Brayden Huebner, Leroy
1A LINEMAN
DL Bryston Dixon, Leroy
DL Malcolm Pugh, Leroy
LB Korbit Sommerville, Pickens Co.
AISA BACK
RB George Meyers, Lee-Scott
RB Cecil Perry, Patrician
WR Trace Strickland, Clarke Prep
AISA LINEMAN
OL Jack Gibson, Patrician
OL Jake Owens, Chambers Academy
OL Walker Whitehead, Jackson Academy
.