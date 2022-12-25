2022 ASWA Football Awards Finalists

Finalists for 2022 football Awards by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Winners, Mr. Football and the Super All-State team will be named at a luncheon banquet Jan. 12 at the Montgomery Renaissance.

The ASWA Mr. Football Banquet is presented by Alfa and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

7A BACK

DB Anquon Fegans, Thompson

QB Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville

WR Ean Nation, Auburn

7A LINEMAN

OL Bradyn Joiner, Auburn

DL Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville

DL Peter Woods, Thompson

6A BACK

RB Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook

WR Ryan Williams, Saraland

ATH Earl Woods, Hueytown

6A LINEMAN

DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale

OL Wilkin Formby, Northridge

DL Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery

5A BACK

RB Ashton Ashford, Ramsay

RB Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright

RB Eli Frost, Fairview

5A LINEMAN

DL Zion Grady, Charles Henderson

DL Kavion Henderson, Leeds

DL Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula

4A BACK

RB Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta

ATH Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.

QB Andrew Hunter, Randolph

4A LINEMAN

LB Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy

DL Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co.

OL Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston

3A BACK

WR Ian Foster, Pike Co.

QB Jack Hayes, Piedmont

DB Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible

3A LINEMAN

DL Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian

OL Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible

DL Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill

2A BACK

RB Logan Anderson, Fyffe

ATH Kamore Harris, BB Comer

QB Ty’Jarian Williams, Aliceville

2A LINEMAN

DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

OL Jamichael Pugh, Clarke Co.

OL Tucker Wilks, Fyffe

1A BACK

ATH Daylon Edmunds, Millry

RB Alvin Henderson, Elba

QB Brayden Huebner, Leroy

1A LINEMAN

DL Bryston Dixon, Leroy

DL Malcolm Pugh, Leroy

LB Korbit Sommerville, Pickens Co.

AISA BACK

RB George Meyers, Lee-Scott

RB Cecil Perry, Patrician

WR Trace Strickland, Clarke Prep

AISA LINEMAN

OL Jack Gibson, Patrician

OL Jake Owens, Chambers Academy

OL Walker Whitehead, Jackson Academy