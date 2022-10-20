2022 area all-conference volleyball teams
West Liberty’s Monica Morales (1) passes to a teammate at the 2021 state volleyball tournament. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette)
Following are area all-conference volleyball teams for 2022. Will add to this as more conferences release their lists.
River Valley Conference
NORTH DIVISION
First Team
Alexie Hogan, soph., Dyersville Beckman; Mia Jaeger, sr., Monticello; Jayden Kuper, soph., Monticello; Jenna Lansing, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Kalesia DeShaw, sr., Bellevue’ Ka’Lynn DeShaw, sr., Bellevue; Alyssa Fowler, sr., Northeast; Reise Neuhaus, soph., Anamosa; Corinne Rea, sr., Cascade.
Coach of the year — Stacie Breitbach, Monticello.
Second Team
Morgan Meyer, sr., Bellevue; Shea Steffen, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Keziah McQuillen, jr., Monticello; Lanie Luensman, sr., Monticello; Terrin Back, sr., Bellevue; Clare Mulholland, soph., Northeast; Carlee Weber, soph., Anamosa; Kate Green, soph., Casdace; Shelby Pirc, sr., Dyersville Beckman.
SOUTH DIVISION
First Team
Monica Morales, sr., West Liberty; Dakota Mitchell, soph., Mid-Prairie; Brooklyn Buysse, sr., West Liberty; Sophie Buysse, soph., West Liberty; Landry Pacha, sr., Mid-Prairie; Jovi Evans, fr., Mid-Prairie; Ava Finley, sr., West Branch; Taylor Drayfahl, sr., Wilton; Reese Naeve, fr., Iowa City Regina.
Co-coaches of the year — Ruben Galvan, West Liberty, and Sherry Evans, Mid-Prairie.
Second Team
Madelynn Falco, soph., West Branch; Kaylee Coss, jr., Wilton; Ava Morrison, soph., West Liberty; Si’iva Senio, sr., West Branch; Jozalynn Zaiser, sr., Wilton; Sydney Wagner, jr., Iowa City Regina; Avery Colander, jr., Tipton; Katelyn Toft, soph., Durant.
Comments: [email protected]