2022 All-UP 11-player football team announced | News, Sports, Jobs

MARQUETTE — The 2022 All-UP Football Team (11-player) was announced late Friday by the Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association (UPSSA).

The UPSSA selected Nic Nora, of Kingsford, as the Offensive Player of the Year. The defensive player of the was Pete Closner, of Marquette. The undefeated (13-0) Negaunee Miners were named the UP’s Large School Team of the Year. Their coach, Paul Jacobson, was appropriately honored as Coach of the Year.

The 11-2 Iron Mountain Mountaineers were awarded the UP’s Small School Team of the Year.

Locally, several players from the WestPAC earned first team honors. On the Offensive side of the ball, they included senior wide receiver Gaborik Carlson, of Houghton. Also, junior Travis Hyrkas, of Calumet, was named first team guard.

Defensively, first team Accolades went to Calumet senior tackle Levi Kilpela and defensive back and teammate Aksel Loukus. Senior Javon Shelifoe, of L’Anse was also honored with a defensive back position.

The Mitchell Snyder Lineman of the Year award went to John Burke, of Sault Ste. Marie.

Dream Team

The 2022 All-UP Dream Team offense is as follows: quarterback, Nate Young, Gladstone; center, Vinny Howes, Gladstone; guard, Drake Spickerman, Sault Ste. Marie; guard, Lucas Sischo, Bark River-Harris; tackle, John Burke, Sault Ste. Marie; tackle, Dasan Smith, Marquette; running back, Vincent Martin, Bark River-Harris, 5-11; running back, Nico Lukkarinen, Negaunee; running back, Cole Potier, Gladstone; wide receiver, Nic Nora, Kingsford; wide receiver, Trent Lawson, Escanaba.

The defensive team includes: tackle, Jed Anderson, Negaunee; tackle, Josh Racine, Gladstone; tackle, Max Wiljanen, Westwood; end, Noah Johnson, Kingsford; end, Ross Pugh, Manistique; linebacker, Pete Closner, Marquette; linebacker, Easton Palomaki, Negaunee; linebacker, Austin Solis, Gladstone; back, Luke Wolf, Iron Mountain; back, Phil Nelson, Negaunee; back, Braden Sundquist, Gladstone.

Special teams consist of kicker, Bradon Farragh, Iron Mountain; punter, Kaiden Brown, Escanaba and return specialist, Phil Nelson, Negaunee.

First Team

The 2022 All UP First Team offense is as follows: quarterback, Joe Colavecchi, Iron Mountain; center, Tyler Smith, Menominee; guard, Adam Horrigan, Sault Ste. Marie; guard, Travis Hyrkas, Calumet; tackle, Garrett Veale, Kingsford; tackle, Marcus Verrette, Iron Mountain; running back, Kaeden Calcari, Menominee; running back, Cole Myllyla, Kingsford; running back, Ryver Rycheghem, Sault Ste. Marie; wide receiver, Gaborik Carlson, Houghton; wide receiver, Tyler Darmogray, Gladstone.

The defensive team includes: tackle, AJ Prosser, Ishpeming; tackle, Colin Schneider, Iron Mountain; tackle, Javon Shelifoe, L’Anse; end, Callen Campbell, Sault Ste. Marie; end, Levi Kilpela, Calumet; linebacker, Corbin LaFave, Bark River-Harris; linebacker, Bradon Farragh, Iron Mountain; linebacker, Mitch Cartwright, Gladstone; linebacker, Eli Van Buren, Negaunee; back, Matthew Colavecchi, Iron Mountain; back, Sebastian Compton, Sault Ste. Marie; back, Aksel Loukus, Calumet.

First Team special team awards went to kicker Ethan McDonald, Sault Ste. Marie. Kordell Killscrow, of St. Ignace, was named first team punter. The return specialist honoree was Preston Gauthier, of Ishpeming.

Special mention

Those players earning a special mention (receiving two or more votes) included: Breydan Dunstan, Negaunee; Aidan Rajala, Ishpeming; Lucas Thoune, Menominee; Casey Bray, Escanaba; Preston Gauthier, Ishpeming; Ben Johnson, Escanaba; Jerzee Karki, Westwood; Amar Patterson, Calumet; Matthew Colavecchi, Iron Mountain; Logan Hurkmans, Ishpeming; Ben Shiverski, Bark River-Harris; Alan Bjorn, Calumet; Kaydin Lujan, Sault Ste. Marie; Tyrel Matson, St. Ignace and Elizin Rouse, Kingsford.

Honorable mention

Those players receiving Honorable mention were: Colton Berglund, Gwinn; Austin Hutchens, Gwinn; Brayden Martin, Ishpeming; Ethan Ives, Bark River-Harris; Ethan McLean, St. Ignace; Trevor Theuerkauf, Menominee; Landon Bardowski, Menominee, RB; Trevor Halonen, Hancock; Josh Petreson, Kingsford; Hunter Smith, Ishpeming; Kai Lacar, Negaunee; Eddie Anderson, Westwood; Nate Benninger, Marquette; Kaden Gibbs, Gladstone; Kordell Killscrow, St. Ignace; Elmer Zellar, Manistique; Hank Menard, Gwinn; Noah Gagne, Escanaba; Preston Gauthier, Ishpeming; Hayden Hares, Ishpeming; Jayce Arseneau, Westwood; Kaiden Brown, Escanaba; Connor Gauthier, Ishpeming Josiah Javurek, Bark River-Harris; Dean Magaraggia, L’Anse; Logan Soyring, Gwinn and Alex Sundberg, Ishpeming.