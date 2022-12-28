2022 All-News-Herald Girls Golf – The News Herald

The 2022 All-News-Herald Girls’ Golf team features any golfer who earned all-league honors in their respective league or qualified for the state finals.

Abi Saco, Woodhaven: Saco shone for Woodhaven in 2022 and helped guide the team to an overall league championship and a regional title. The junior finished runner-up at both the DRL Meet (84) and at regionals (85). At the D1 state meet (88-109-197), she finished 74th overall.

Ava Carson, Trenton: Carson wrapped up her high school golf career with an impressive season. The senior took third at the DRL Meet (86). She finished 10th overall at regionals (98) and qualified for the state Finals for the second year in a row. At the D2 state meet (92-102-194), she finished 41st overall and placed in the top half of the field.

Adilynn Rushlow, Woodhaven: Rushlow came on strong for Woodhaven this season. The sophomore finished fifth overall at the DRL Meet (90), ninth at regionals (95) and 77th at the D1 state meet (105-95-200). She placed second on the team at each of the two meets. Early in the season, she had a hole-in-one on the 13th hole (160 yards) at South Winds Golf Course in Southgate and became the school’s first female golfer to accomplish the feat.

Brooklyn DesJardins, Carlson: DesJardins closed out the golf portion of her Athletic career with a strong season. The senior won the individual Championship at the DRL Meet (81) and she was fifth at the league’s midseason tournament (87). She finished 26th overall at regionals (109) and helped guide the team to a spot at the state meet. At the D2 state Finals (110-118-228) she finished 95th overall and second for the Marauders.

Kira Hunter, Allen Park: Hunter played a key role for Allen Park in the 2022 season. The junior finished seventh at the DRL Meet (95), which Allen Park won, and she placed fourth at the league’s midseason tournament (81).

Elyana Cecil, Anderson: Cecil followed up a strong junior season with another solid year at Anderson. The senior finished fifth at the DRL Meet (90) and eighth at the midseason tournament (92). To wrap up 2022, she placed 17th at regionals (103) in a field of 54 golfers.

Elizabeth Mattoon, Allen Park: Mattoon, a senior, helped guide Allen Park to a strong season. The senior finished fourth at the DRL Meet (89) and 12th at regionals (99), both of which led the team.

Anika Irwin, Carlson: Irwin is one of the Talented Golfers due back next year for Carlson. The junior placed 10th at regionals (98), which was second on the team. At the D2 state meet (111-106-217), she finished 84th overall and led the squad. Earlier in the season, she took 11th at the DRL’s midseason tournament (93) and was 15th at the DRL Meet (106).

Mia Hall, Allen Park: After winning a softball state title in June, Hool hit the links in August to kick off her final season of high school athletics. The senior finished eighth at the DRL Meet (99) and 17th at the league’s midseason meet (100). At regionals (103), she finished 17th in a field of 54 golfers. She will continue her athletic career as a member of the Wayne State University softball team.

Gabbie Randazzo, Woodhaven: Randazzo was one of three Woodhaven Golfers who earned all-league honors in 2022. The junior placed fifth at the DRL’s midseason tournament (87), 22nd at the DRL Meet (113) and 41st at regionals (121). She finished in the top five at five of the six league jamborees.

Andria Konczal, Carlson: Following a big freshman season, Konczal got right back to work for Carlson in 2022. The sophomore finished fourth overall at regionals (93), which led the Marauders, and she was 97th at the D2 state meet (114-119-233) . Earlier in the year, she placed eighth at the DRL’s midseason tournament (92) and ninth at the DRL Meet (100).

Madison Cooper, Carlson: Cooper was one of five Carlson Golfers who earned all-league honors in 2022. The sophomore placed 12th at the DRL Meet (103) and 11th at the league’s midseason tournament (93). At regionals (107) she finished 22nd overall and was third for Carlson. To wrap up the year, she placed 99th at the D2 state meet (112-131-243).

Lily Bargamian, Grosse Ile: Bargamian capped off her impressive high school golf career with a huge season. The senior and first-team all-state honoree was runner-up at the D3 state meet (75-74-149). She claimed a regional title (76) and repeated as Champion of the Huron League Meet (76). She will continue her golf career at Oakland University.

Megan Rogers, Riverview: Rogers shined in her final season at Riverview. The senior and all-state Honorable mention tied for 13th at the D3 state meet (85-78-163). At regionals (84), she finished seventh overall and was the third individual state qualifier. In addition, she was runner-up at the Huron League Meet (81).

Hannah Hargrove, Grosse Ile: Hargrove, a junior, picked up an all-state Honorable mention for the second year in a row. She was 17th at the D3 state meet (80-84-164). Earlier in the year, she took third at the Huron League Meet (83) and fourth overall at regionals (80).

Sydney Botten, Grosse Ile: Botten came up big in what was her final season at Grosse Ile. The first-team all-league honoree was 27th at the D3 state meet (84-88-172) and 14th at regionals (90). At the Huron League Meet (93), she finished fourth.

Kate Bargamian, Grosse Ile: Bargamian came on strong in her first season of high school golf. The freshman and first-team all-league honoree placed fifth at the Huron League Meet (95) and 17th at regionals (92). At the D3 state meet (100-92-192), she wrapped up in 65th place.

Abby Duty, Riverview: Following a strong sophomore year, Duty got right back to work in 2022. The junior and second-team all-league honoree finished 10th at the Huron League Meet (102) and 33rd at regionals (106). Earlier in the year, she placed 16th at the Huron League Jamboree (111).

Addison Bozynski, Huron: Bozynski was solid for Huron in what was her sophomore season. The second-team all-league honoree finished 13th at the Huron League Jamboree (107), 11th at the Huron League Meet (103) and 35th at regionals (113).

Macy LaCourse, Grosse Ile: LaCourse closed out her high school golf career with a strong season. The senior and second-team all-league honoree was 12th at the Huron League Meet (104), 32nd at regionals (104) and 82nd at the D3 state meet (107-98-205).

Brooklyn Burke, Huron: Burke, a freshman, gave Huron a lot to look forward to over the next three years. The second-team all-league honoree finished 15th at the Huron League Meet (107) and 18th at the Huron League Jamboree (112).

Adriana Skene, Huron: Following a strong sophomore year, Skene came up big again for Huron this fall. The junior finished 17th overall at regionals (103) and led Huron at the meet. The second-team all-league honoree was 15th at the Huron League Meet (107). In addition, she placed fifth overall at the Huron League Jamboree (95).

Evangeline Dailey, Grosse Ile: Dailey was one of seven Grosse Ile Golfers who earned a spot on the all-league team. The junior and second-team all-league honoree finished 17th at the Huron League Meet (108) and 23rd at the Huron League Jamboree (116).