2022 All-Metro Volleyball Teams released

The metro volleyball coaches have released their 19-member 2022 all-metro volleyball team.

Regional finalist Cedar Falls leads with four members on the nine-member first team.

The Tigers contingent is led by senior Katie Remmert. The first-team all-state player finished her senior season with 387 kills and 322 digs.

Sophomore Grace Hannam also made the team after knocking down 191 kills. Freshman setter Brynn Bakula and freshmen libero Annistyn Wedgbury also made the squad.

Bakula recorded 931 assists, while Wedgbury was second only to Remmert with 290 digs.

Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams crushed 311 kills to lead the Wahawks this fall and earn an all-metro first team spot.

After another winning season, Waterloo Christian saw two players make the first team – Reagan Wheeler, a repeat selection, led the Regents with 285 kills. Fellow senior Lauren Bergstrom recorded 290 assists, 60 kills, 25 blocks and 112 digs.

People are also reading…

Columbus Catholic’s Stephanie Boyer, a Palm Beach Atlantic signee, recorded 427 digs, the most in the metro, to earn a spot on the team.

Waterloo East’s Natalie See rounds out the first team. See had a tremendous senior season recording 222 kills, 69 blocks and 187 digs.

Making the second team were Sophia Keys (Columbus), Morgan Bradley (Columbus), Kya Bradfield (Cedar Falls), Lauren Sandvold (Cedar Falls), Savannah Ringheden (West), Karsyn Miller (East), Nyla Norman (East), Tionn Wise (East), Sydney Aronson (Waterloo Christian) and Rachel Bergstrom (Waterloo Christian).

The four metro area volleyball coaches selected the team.