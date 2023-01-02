2022 All-Metro volleyball teams for Baton Rouge | High School Sports
Here are the 2022 All-Metro volleyball teams for Baton Rouge.
Outstanding Player – Divisions III, IV, V
Rhaia Davey, The Dunham School
In a bounce-back season after a knee injury, Davey was the heart and soul of Dunham’s run to an LHSAA Division III championship.
“She was definitely the emotional leader, the cheerleader and the super steady Eddie,” Dunham Coach Donna Pixley said. “She had a way to bring everybody in and make each one feel like they were the best player ever.”
Davey dominated in a 3-1 title match win over ED White, delivering 16 kills and four blocks to earn MVP honors. It was a Storybook ending for Davey, who had missed nearly two seasons with knee injuries.
“She crushed it,” Pixley said. “There was a lot of hard work in the weight room and in the gym. And there was also mental training she did while she was injured, which I think helped her tremendously.”
The 5-foot-10 hitter had 433 kills, 322 digs and 67 blocks with 46 aces.
Davey, a Mississippi College signee, was the Offensive MVP of District 6-III and the AVCA all-region team.
“I think she is going to fit in right away, and I think she can make a pretty immediate impact as either an outside hitter or a middle blocker,” Pixley said. “The fact that she can do either is even better for them and for her.”
Coach of the Year – Divisions III, IV, V
Donna Pixley, The Dunham School
The Tigers elected to play up to Division III and it paid big dividends as Pixley led her team to a 35-6 record and the school’s first LHSAA title since 2005. Dunham also earned the No. 1 seed for the first time in the school’s volleyball history. The Tigers beat ED White 3-1 in the title contest.
Mason Bruns
Episcopal, Sr., Middle Hitter
Caylin Pixley
Dunham, Sr., Setter
Laurel Cassidy
Parkview Baptist, So., Libero/Outside Hitter
Elise Lathon
University High, Sr., Outside Hitter/Setter
Nicole Benigno
St. Michael, Sr., Libero
Ava Ricks
Dunham, Sr., Middle/Outside Hitter
Madison Stephens
Dunham, Sr., Libero
Brooklynn Phillips
Parkview Baptist, Jr., Outside Hitter
Charley Knost
Parkview Baptist, Jr., Setter
Lauren Patterson
Episcopal, Sr., Setter
Rebecca Frey
Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Sr., Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist
Honorable Mention
Lawryn Sampson, Brusly; Jensi Doose Parkview Baptist; Audrey Doming, St. Michael; Lauryn Matthews, University; Hannah McBride, University; Laila Clark, Brusly.
Outstanding Player – Division I, II
Ellie Foco, St. Joseph’s Academy
Teamwork is what drives St. Joseph’s Academy senior hitter Ellie Foco.
A skilled contributor from anywhere on the court, Foco was primarily used in the front court, a concession to the 6-2 system used by the Redstickers.
“She’s the type of player that every Coach wants to coach,” said St. Joseph’s Coach Sivi Miller, whose team advanced to the Division I semifinals. “Whatever was asked of her, she did it with a lot of pride.”
Foco’s talents serving the ball and hitting from the back row were sometimes sacrificed to achieve the right team balance, but Foco focused on putting up big numbers in the front court.
The 5-foot-10 hitter finished with 238 kills and 62 blocks. She also had 96 digs and 12 aces.
“She had a huge role offensively in every match we played,” Miller said. “She was our go-to hitter. She played phenomenally at the state tournament. She’s a left-handed, right-side hitter that just had a presence.”
Foco, a Belmont Abbey signee, was named the District 4-I MVP and made the LHSAA’s Division I all-academic team.
“She’s going to do a great job at the next level,” Miller said. “At St. Joseph’s, I’ll miss having the opportunity to continue to Coach her because she is a player that is fun to coach.”
Coach of the Year – Division I, II
Patrick Ricks, Dutchtown
Dutchtown has been a model of consistency under Ricks and 2022 was no exception. The Griffins reached the quarterfinals of the LHSAA Division I Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and finished with a record of 32-10. Dutchtown was seeded third in the Playoffs before a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to St. Joseph’s.
Kendall Davis
Dutchtown, Jr., Middle Hitter
Olivia Judice
St. Joseph’s, Sr., Setter
Jaida Alvin
Central, Sr., Outside Hitter
Amaya Evans
St. Amant, Jr., Middle Hitter
Niya Wilson
Baton Rouge High, Sr., Outside Hitter
Chloe Magee
Live Oak, Sr., Outside Hitter
Jessica Jones
St. Amant, Sr., Setter
Cadie Kusy
Dutchtown, So., Setter/Outside Hitter
Adreana “Adde” Lee
Central, So., Middle Hitter
Taylor Stockwell
St. Joseph’s, Sr., Outside Hitter/Libero
Reagan McDowell
Woodlawn, Sr., Middle Hitter
Honorable Mention
Melinna Carrero, East Ascension; Ahmyra Augustus, Liberty; Tameiya Rivers, Scotlandville; Aubrey Sanders, Zachary; Braelee Tennimon, Dutchtown; Ja’Lynn Davenport, St. Amant.
