2022 All-Metro volleyball teams for Baton Rouge | High School Sports

Here are the 2022 All-Metro volleyball teams for Baton Rouge.

Outstanding Player – Divisions III, IV, V

Rhaia Davey, The Dunham School

In a bounce-back season after a knee injury, Davey was the heart and soul of Dunham’s run to an LHSAA Division III championship.

“She was definitely the emotional leader, the cheerleader and the super steady Eddie,” Dunham Coach Donna Pixley said. “She had a way to bring everybody in and make each one feel like they were the best player ever.”

Davey dominated in a 3-1 title match win over ED White, delivering 16 kills and four blocks to earn MVP honors. It was a Storybook ending for Davey, who had missed nearly two seasons with knee injuries.

“She crushed it,” Pixley said. “There was a lot of hard work in the weight room and in the gym. And there was also mental training she did while she was injured, which I think helped her tremendously.”

The 5-foot-10 hitter had 433 kills, 322 digs and 67 blocks with 46 aces.

Davey, a Mississippi College signee, was the Offensive MVP of District 6-III and the AVCA all-region team.

“I think she is going to fit in right away, and I think she can make a pretty immediate impact as either an outside hitter or a middle blocker,” Pixley said. “The fact that she can do either is even better for them and for her.”

Coach of the Year – Divisions III, IV, V

Donna Pixley, The Dunham School

The Tigers elected to play up to Division III and it paid big dividends as Pixley led her team to a 35-6 record and the school’s first LHSAA title since 2005. Dunham also earned the No. 1 seed for the first time in the school’s volleyball history. The Tigers beat ED White 3-1 in the title contest.

Mason Bruns

Episcopal, Sr., Middle Hitter

Caylin Pixley

Dunham, Sr., Setter

Laurel Cassidy

Parkview Baptist, So., Libero/Outside Hitter

Elise Lathon

University High, Sr., Outside Hitter/Setter

Nicole Benigno

St. Michael, Sr., Libero

Ava Ricks

Dunham, Sr., Middle/Outside Hitter

Madison Stephens

Dunham, Sr., Libero

Brooklynn Phillips

Parkview Baptist, Jr., Outside Hitter

Charley Knost

Parkview Baptist, Jr., Setter

Lauren Patterson

Episcopal, Sr., Setter

Rebecca Frey

Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Sr., Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist

Honorable Mention

Lawryn Sampson, Brusly; Jensi Doose Parkview Baptist; Audrey Doming, St. Michael; Lauryn Matthews, University; Hannah McBride, University; Laila Clark, Brusly.

Outstanding Player – Division I, II

Ellie Foco, St. Joseph’s Academy

Teamwork is what drives St. Joseph’s Academy senior hitter Ellie Foco.

A skilled contributor from anywhere on the court, Foco was primarily used in the front court, a concession to the 6-2 system used by the Redstickers.

“She’s the type of player that every Coach wants to coach,” said St. Joseph’s Coach Sivi Miller, whose team advanced to the Division I semifinals. “Whatever was asked of her, she did it with a lot of pride.”

Foco’s talents serving the ball and hitting from the back row were sometimes sacrificed to achieve the right team balance, but Foco focused on putting up big numbers in the front court.

The 5-foot-10 hitter finished with 238 kills and 62 blocks. She also had 96 digs and 12 aces.

“She had a huge role offensively in every match we played,” Miller said. “She was our go-to hitter. She played phenomenally at the state tournament. She’s a left-handed, right-side hitter that just had a presence.”

Foco, a Belmont Abbey signee, was named the District 4-I MVP and made the LHSAA’s Division I all-academic team.

“She’s going to do a great job at the next level,” Miller said. “At St. Joseph’s, I’ll miss having the opportunity to continue to Coach her because she is a player that is fun to coach.”

Coach of the Year – Division I, II

Patrick Ricks, Dutchtown

Dutchtown has been a model of consistency under Ricks and 2022 was no exception. The Griffins reached the quarterfinals of the LHSAA Division I Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and finished with a record of 32-10. Dutchtown was seeded third in the Playoffs before a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to St. Joseph’s.

Kendall Davis

Dutchtown, Jr., Middle Hitter

Olivia Judice

St. Joseph’s, Sr., Setter

Jaida Alvin

Central, Sr., Outside Hitter

Amaya Evans

St. Amant, Jr., Middle Hitter

Niya Wilson

Baton Rouge High, Sr., Outside Hitter

Chloe Magee

Live Oak, Sr., Outside Hitter

Jessica Jones

St. Amant, Sr., Setter

Cadie Kusy

Dutchtown, So., Setter/Outside Hitter

Adreana “Adde” Lee

Central, So., Middle Hitter

Taylor Stockwell

St. Joseph’s, Sr., Outside Hitter/Libero

Reagan McDowell

Woodlawn, Sr., Middle Hitter

Honorable Mention

Melinna Carrero, East Ascension; Ahmyra Augustus, Liberty; Tameiya Rivers, Scotlandville; Aubrey Sanders, Zachary; Braelee Tennimon, Dutchtown; Ja’Lynn Davenport, St. Amant.