2022 All-Downriver League volleyball team – The News Herald

The Downriver League recently released its list of all-league honorees for the 2022 volleyball season.

Woodhaven won its second consecutive league championship and posted a 10-0 record against DRL opponents for the second year in a row.

A total of three players from the Warriors were all-league selections, which was the most from any team. Honored from Woodhaven were Seniors Alaina Craig, Julia Downey and Brooke Hart.

Allen Park finished in second place in the final league standings, with an 8-2 record, and the Squad had two players named all-league for this year. Recognized from the Jaguars was the senior duo of Alana Hardin and Emma Ramey.

In third place in the DRL this fall was Dearborn Edsel Ford, which also had two all-league selections. The Thunderbirds had a 6-4 record in league action and they earned a spot in the top bracket of the position round. Earning all-league honors for Edsel were senior Breanna Diktarewicz and junior Ava Steinhebel.

Placing fourth in the league was Trenton, which posted a record of 6-4 against DRL foes and finished on top in the middle bracket of the position round. Honored from the Trojans was junior Molly Edmunds.

Wyandotte Roosevelt took fifth place overall in the league this season and it wrapped up with a record of 5-5 against DRL opponents. The Bears’ all-league selection for 2022 was junior Hannah Havilcsek.

Gibraltar Carlson went 4-6 in league play and wrapped up the 2022 campaign in sixth place in the DRL standings. The Marauders’ all-league honoree for this year was freshman Emma Ferguson.

Taylor High finished in seventh place in the league, at 4-6, and it topped the third bracket in the position round. Earning all-league honors for the Griffins was senior Alyssa Williamson.

Southgate Anderson and Lincoln Park tied for eighth place in the league in 2022, each finishing with a 1-9 record against DRL teams.

Anderson’s all-league selection this year was senior Megan Peavler and chosen from the Railsplitters was junior Treasure Ross.