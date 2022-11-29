2022 All-Downriver League volleyball team – The News Herald

The Downriver League recently released its list of all-league honorees for the 2022 volleyball season.

Woodhaven won its second consecutive league championship and posted a 10-0 record against DRL opponents for the second year in a row.

A total of three players from the Warriors were all-league selections, which was the most from any team. Honored from Woodhaven were Seniors Alaina Craig, Julia Downey and Brooke Hart.

Allen Park's Alana Hardin (10) goes up for the ball during a home match against Dearborn Edsel Ford on Oct. 6. Hardin and teammate Emma Ramey both earned All-Downriver League honors for this fall. (Alex Muller - For MediaNews Group)

Allen Park’s Alana Hardin (10) goes up for the ball during a home match against Dearborn Edsel Ford on Oct. 6. Hardin and teammate Emma Ramey both earned All-Downriver League honors for this fall. (Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group)

Allen Park finished in second place in the final league standings, with an 8-2 record, and the Squad had two players named all-league for this year. Recognized from the Jaguars was the senior duo of Alana Hardin and Emma Ramey.

In third place in the DRL this fall was Dearborn Edsel Ford, which also had two all-league selections. The Thunderbirds had a 6-4 record in league action and they earned a spot in the top bracket of the position round. Earning all-league honors for Edsel were senior Breanna Diktarewicz and junior Ava Steinhebel.

