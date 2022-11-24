2022 All-Downriver League boys soccer – The News Herald

The Downriver League recently released its all-league selections for the 2022 season.

Woodhaven and Dearborn Edsel Ford shared the DRL title this year and each team had five players named to the all-league team. Both the Warriors and Edsel posted a 9-1 record in league action and each finished with 27 points in the final standings.

Honored from Woodhaven was the senior duo of Dakota Klindt and Dominic Leonardi along with Juniors Nolan Smith and Hunter Schnell and sophomore Cameron Deon.

Edsel’s five honorees for this year were all seniors. The team’s all-league picks were Hassan Alatooli, Lucas Zelek, Saleh Yafai, Anwar Almaweri and Ali Kawtharani.

Allen Park earned a spot in the top bracket in the position round, as well, and wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 5-5 mark in league contests.

For the Jaguars, Seniors Lorenzo Erdos and Colin Sclater each picked up all-league honors as did the sophomore duo of Cody Sclater and Carson Shene.

Gibraltar Carlson topped the middle bracket in the DRL position round. The Marauders finished with a league record of 7-3 this fall and in fourth place overall.

Carlson had two Seniors named to the all-league team with Aidan Malec and Nicholas Valadez along with Juniors Kyler Ostrowski and Luis Jasso.

Lincoln Park followed Carlson and finished fifth overall with a record of 5-5 and Trenton wrapped up in sixth place with a mark of 3-6-1 in league play.

For the Railsplitters, three Seniors were named to the All-DRL team for 2022 with Nate Josupeit, Emiliano Valencia and Christian Galindo.

Honored from Trenton was the senior duo of CJ Haddad and Zion Howard.

Wyandotte Roosevelt was Tops in the third bracket in the position round. The Bears placed seventh overall and were 3-5-2 against league opponents.

Roosevelt had two Seniors picked for the All-DRL team with Damian Smith and Alejandro Nunez.

Taylor High finished 2-8 in the DRL and in eighth place while Southgate Anderson rounded things out in a year where it was 0-9-1 in league action.

Taylor’s all-league selection for this fall was Ignacio Barajas.

Selected for Anderson was Rogelio Herrera.