2022 All-Downriver League boys soccer – The News Herald

The Downriver League recently released its all-league selections for the 2022 season.

Woodhaven and Dearborn Edsel Ford shared the DRL title this year and each team had five players named to the all-league team. Both the Warriors and Edsel posted a 9-1 record in league action and each finished with 27 points in the final standings.

Honored from Woodhaven was the senior duo of Dakota Klindt and Dominic Leonardi along with Juniors Nolan Smith and Hunter Schnell and sophomore Cameron Deon.

Dominic Leonardi of Woodhaven plays the ball during a game at Edsel Ford. Leonardi and four other Warriors earned a spot on this year’s All-Downriver League team. (Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group)

Edsel’s five honorees for this year were all seniors. The team’s all-league picks were Hassan Alatooli, Lucas Zelek, Saleh Yafai, Anwar Almaweri and Ali Kawtharani.

Allen Park earned a spot in the top bracket in the position round, as well, and wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 5-5 mark in league contests.

Allen Park’s Lorenzo Erdos plays the ball during a district semifinal against host Dearborn Divine Child in October. Erdos was one of four players from Allen Park named to the 2022 All-Downriver League team. (Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group)

For the Jaguars, Seniors Lorenzo Erdos and Colin Sclater each picked up all-league honors as did the sophomore duo of Cody Sclater and Carson Shene.

Gibraltar Carlson topped the middle bracket in the DRL position round. The Marauders finished with a league record of 7-3 this fall and in fourth place overall.

Aidan Malec of Gibraltar Carlson gets to the ball during a 2022 Downriver League battle with visiting Trenton. Malec and three other Marauders earned All-Downriver League honors for this season. (Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group)

Carlson had two Seniors named to the all-league team with Aidan Malec and Nicholas Valadez along with Juniors Kyler Ostrowski and Luis Jasso.

