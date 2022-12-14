2022 All-District Volleyball Teams involving St. Tammany schools | St. Tammany community news

ALL-DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

Here are the All-District volleyball teams for districts in which at least one St. Tammany Parish school is involved. These teams were chosen by the district coaches.

District 5-I

First team: Reese Jobert, Northshore; Keira Beverly, Mandeville; Monet Mitchell, Fontainebleau; Ally Alfonso, Fontainebleau; Jordyn Wilkes, Hammond; Ryleigh Castello, Ponchatoula; Reagan Robinson, Slidell.

Second team: Emily Martin, Northshore; Dajaenell Scott, Ponchatoula; Ella Marquez, Mandeville; Emily Boudreaux, Covington; Hannah Ellis, Fontainebleau; Maison Vigil, Mandeville; Ellé Warren, Mandeville.

District MVP: Tierney Terrell, Northshore.

Coach of the Year: Danny Davis, Northshore.

District 5-II

First team: Julia Case, SSA; Lauren Gazeley, SSA; Olivia Guth, Lakeshore; Camryn Hurst, Lakeshore; Olivia Jenkins, Salmen; Mary Elle Migliore, SSA; Amelia Siverd, Lakeshore; Melanie Tassin, Lakeshore.

Second team: Maren Davis, SSA; Shea Hawkins, Lakeshore; Emerald Jones, Franklinton; Morgan Price, Salmen; Olivia Quick, Lakeshore; Isabella Rodrigue, SSA; Julia Whitfield, SSA; Reagan Ziegler, Lakeshore.

District MVP: Laurel Bobrowski, SSA.

District 6-III

First team: Aliyah Stone, Pearl River; Mileina Randolph, Pearl River; Emma Bankston, Loranger; Sophia Bonnaffee, Hannan; Sarah Kirsch, Hannan; Carleigh Breaux, Hannan.

Second team: Hannah Whittington, Pearl River; Madison de Arms, Pearl River; Ella Bankston, Loranger; Isabella Miller, Loranger; Emily Brown, Hannan; Mia Phillips, Hannan.

District MVP: Sydney Grembowicz, Hannan.

District 5-IV

First team: Reagan McVay, PJP; Kayla Benedic, PJP; Chloe Smith, PJP; Gabby Beaudette, PJP; Abigail Bailey, NCS; Abigail Drury, NCS; Rylie Kuyper, NCS; Abbi Schilling, Pine.

Second team: Peyton Natal, PJP; Kady Benedic, PJP; Lainie Theobold, NCS; Carolyne Willie, NCS; Samantha Thomas, Pine; Gabriel Ladner, Pine.

District MVP: Ali Tullis, PJP.