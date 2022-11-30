2022 All-Big 12 Football Awards Announced Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram 2022 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Baylor: Monaray Baldwin (WR), Jacob Gall (OLoY), Gabe Hall (DL), Gavin Holmes (KR/PR), Siaki Ika (DLoY), Matt Jones (LB), Devin Lemear (DB, DFoY), John Mayers (PK ), Micah Mazzccua (OL), Grant Miller (OL), Mark Milton (DB), Isaac Power (P), Hal Presley (WR), Richard Reese (RB), Blake Shapen (QB), Ben Sims (TE), Al Walcott (DB) Iowa State: MJ Anderson (DL), Jeremiah Cooper (DFoY), Hunter Dekkers (QB), Trevor Downing (OLoY), Beau Freyler (DB), Will McDonald IV (DPoY, DLoY), Myles Purchase (DB), Colby Reeder (LB, DNoY), O’Rien Vance (LB) Kansas: Earl Bostick Jr. (OL), Kenny Logan Jr. (DB), Devin Neal (RB, OPoY), Lonnie Phelps (DNoY, DLoY), Dominick Puni (OL, ONoY) K-State: Ekow Boye-Doe (DB), Phillip Brooks (STPoY), DJ Giddens (OFoY), Hayden Gillum (OL), Daniel Green (LB), Eli Huggins (DL), KT Leveston (OL), Adrian Martinez (QB, ONoY ), Austin Moore (LB), Kobe Savage (DNoY), Deuce Vaughn (OPoY) Oklahoma: Billy Bowman (DB), Justin Broiles (DB), CJ Coldon (DNoY), Dillon Gabriel (QB), Anton Harrison (OLoY), Marvin Mims (KR/PR), Chris Murray (OL), Andrew Raym (OL), Danny Stutsman (LB), Michael Turk (STPoY), David Ugwoegbu (LB), DaShaun White (LB) Oklahoma State: Tanner Brown (STPoY), Tyler Lacy (DL), Jabbar Muhammad (DB), Jaden Nixon (KR/PR, OFoY), Brennan Presley (WR), Spencer Sanders (QB), Jake Schultz (FB), Jake Springfield (OL ), Jason Taylor II (DPoY), Hunter Woodard (OL) TCU: Alan Ali (ONoY), Steve Avila (OLoY), Taye Barber (WR), Millard Bradford (DB), Bud Clark (DB), Andrew Coker (OL), Brandon Coleman (OL), Derius Davis (WR), Tre’ Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (DPoY), Dylan Horton (DL), Jamoi Hodge (LB), Jordy Sandy (P), Jared Wiley (TE), Damonic Williams (DFoY) Texas: Bert Auburn (PK), Kelvin Banks Jr. (OFoY, OLoY), Jahdae Barron (DB), Keondre Coburn (DLoY), Anthony Cook (DB), Quinn Ewers (ONoY), Jaylan Ford (DPoY), Roschon Johnson (RB ), Christian Jones (OL), Moro Ojomo (DL), Bijan Robinson (OPoY), Keilan Robinson (KR/PR, STPoY), Barryn Sorrell (DL), Jerrin Thompson (DB), T’Vondre Sweat (DL), Ryan Watts (DB, DNoY), Jordan Whittington (WR) Texas Tech: Joseph Adedire (DFoY), Jerand Bradley (WR), Tony Bradford Jr. (DL), Jaylon Hutchings (DL), Austin McNamara (P), Krishon Merriweather (LB), Behren Morton (OFoY), Landon Peterson (OL), Myles Price (WR), SaRodorick Thompson (RB), Henry Teeter (FB), Marquis Waters (DB), Dennis Wilburn (OL), Rayshad Williams (DB), Tyree Wilson (DPoY, DLoY), Trey Wolff (PK, STPoY ) West Virginia: Jasir Cox (DB), CJ Donaldson (ONoY, OFoY), Zach Frazier (OLoY), Sam James (WR), Jordan Jefferson (DL), Lee Kpogba (LB, DNoY), Wyatt Milum (OL), Dante Stills (DLoY ) Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram