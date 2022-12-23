2022 All-Berks golf

Andrew Bauer. Exeter. Sr.

Finished eighth in the BCIAA Tournament and qualified for the District 3 Class 3A championships.

Erica Gerner, Hamburg, So.

Repeat selection finished fourth in the BCIAA Tournament, fourth in District 3 Class 2A and tied for 23rd in PIAA Class 2A.

Ryan Hromiak, Fleetwood, Jr.

Male Player of the Year won the BCIAA individual title, finished tied for sixth in District 3 Class 3A and tied for 32nd in PIAA Class 3A.

Evan Jozwiak, Wilson, Sr.

Three-time selection finished fourth in the BCIAA Tournament and qualified for the District 3 Class 3A championships. Helped Wilson win the county team title.

Kayla Maletto, Wilson, Jr.

Female Player of the Year and a three-time selection won the BCIAA and District 3 Class 3A titles and finished 11th in PIAA Class 3A. Helped Wilson win the county team title.

Nate Neiswender, Wilson, Sr.

Repeat selected finished sixth in BCIAA Tournament and tied for 32nd in District 3 Class 3A. Helped Wilson win the county team title.

Shayne O’Doherty, Twin Valley, Jr.

Repeat selection finished seventh in the BCIAA Tournament and tied for 32nd in District 3 Class 3A.

Kyle Rittersbach, Wilson, Sr.

Finished third in the BCIAA Tournament and tied for 25th in District 3 Class 3A. Helped Wilson win the county team title.

Zander Sholly, Conrad Weiser, Sr.

Finished fifth in the BCIAA Tournament and qualified for the District 3 Class 3A championships.

Heidi Wegscheider, Oley Valley, Sr.

Finished second in the BCIAA Tournament, third in District 3 Class 2A and 28th in PIAA Class 2A.

Chase Yenser, Daniel Boone, Fr.

Finished second in the BCIAA Tournament, 11th in District 3 Class 3A and tied for 43rd in PIAA Class 3A.

Austin Zweizig, Hamburg, Jr.

Finished 10th in the BCIAA Tournament and 14th in District 3 Class 2A.

Lance Chappelle, Twin Valley, Coach

Led the Raiders to a 14-1 record, including 13-1 in Berks I and a second-place finish behind Wilson. Finished 10th in BCIAA Tournament and 14th District 3 Class 2A.

Best of the rest

All-Division I

Kyle Stech, Exeter, Sr.

Nate Glowenski, Gov. Mifflin, Sr.

Nate Radwanski, Gov. Mifflin, So.

Freddy Inderbitzen, Gov. Mifflin, Jr.

Aiden Young, Gov. Mifflin, Sr.

Carter Adams, Gov. Mifflin, Jr.

Luke Strausser, Twin Valley, Sr.

Gavin Siravo, Wilson, Jr.

Andrew Borneman, Wilson, So.

honorable mention: Conrad Weiser — Gavin Wagner. Daniel Boone — Eli Rhoads. Exeter — Landon Woolley, Chase Webb. Fleetwood — Aiden Soumas. Govt. Mifflin — Gavin Bereschak, Gio Laluna. Twin Valley — Nevan Graham. Wilson — Kyla Quimby.

All-Division II

David Birmingham, Berks Catholic, Sr.

JT Krynock, Berks Catholic, Jr.

Braedan Stringer, Berks Catholic, Fr.

Emilee Barkley, Kutztown, Sr.

Daymond Hiester, Schuylkill Valley, Sr.

Zach Neuin, Tulpehocken, So.

Ethan Beidler, Tulpehocken, Jr.

Matt Latourelle, Wyomissing, Sr.

Chase Maggs, Wyomissing, Jr.

honorable mention: Brandywine Heights — Patrick Taylor. Hamburg — Conner Licklider, Kyle Houck. Kutztown — Cody Miller. Oley Valley — Sean Hoffman, Jessica Howard, Seth Mast. Schuylkill Valley — Brock DeJesus, Kelton Faulk.