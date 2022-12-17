2022 All-Area Football Player of the Year: Esko’s Koi Perich has ‘the it factor’ – Duluth News Tribune

ESKO — During the second half of Esko’s section playoff win over Hibbing Oct. 25, Koi Perich jumped up and intercepted a pass and appeared headed for a touchdown.

As he ran down the field, he looked back and saw junior Isaak Sertich just behind him.

“We were running down and I said at first, ‘Koi hand it off,'” Sertich said. “He just looked back — I think he was contemplating doing it. Then he tried to do it again and we finished it.”

The boys got the touchdown, but they might have sent Coach Scott Arntson’s blood pressure through the roof.

“I’m like wait, what are you doing?” Arntson said.

What exactly was Perich doing making such a risky play? Well, the Eskomos were already up 35-0 late in the second quarter and thought it would be fun to get the ball to someone who doesn’t typically end up in the end zone.

“I wanted to get it to a lineman,” Perich said. “I looked back and I didn’t see any of them. (Sertich) hadn’t scored a touchdown, so I just gave it to him.”

Sertich and Perich have been buddies for a long time, but Sertich had yet to score a varsity touchdown and it was something that Perich seems to bring to everything he does: fun.

“It was cool it was from Koi,” Sertich said. “It was just fun, it was like we were just goofing around out there.”

The touchdowns seemed to come in bunches for Perich this season. He had four scores on just six touches in the Eskomos’ regular-season win over Hibbing and he finished with 25 touchdowns as well as more than 1,600 total yards in 2022.

Koi Perich (3) of Esko carries the ball against Pequot Lakes during the Section 7AAA football final at Malosky Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 3 in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

After leading Esko to its second straight Section 7AAA title and picking up offers to play in college from Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, Perich is the Duluth News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year.

For much of the football season, Perich was the area’s equivalent of a human highlight reel, including an interception against Two Harbors that drew comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.’s iconic catch for the New York Giants in 2014.

“He’s just incredibly explosive,” Arntson said. “He reaches top speed very quickly, he explodes into his blocks and obviously, his top-end speed is very good. Combine that with the strength — that makes him tough.”

Two Harbors Coach Tom Nelson echoed much of what Arntson said about Perich’s Athletic skills, but he’s more than just a great athlete out there.

“He seems to be a student of the game,” Nelson said. “He’s not just running around out there making plays, he understands the game very well. He understands angles, leverage and everything else. When you say he’s on another level, he is on another level compared to most of those guys out there.”

What’s more, with 75 tackles, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries, Perich is just as dangerous on the defensive line as he is if he drops back into coverage at safety, according to Nelson.

“With those offers that he has — those level schools aren’t going to be making offers to a guy who doesn’t have the it factor,” Nelson said. “I would say he falls into that category. When you go up against him, you’ve got to gameplan for him. I’m not just saying he’s a good high school football player — he’s got it.”

Koi Perich of Esko, the Duluth News Tribune and Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area football player of the year, seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Esko. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

While Perich’s Athletic bonafides are beyond question, he’s also developed into one of the Eskomos’ unquestioned leaders, one who thinks of teammates first, even if it does cost him a touchdown or some yardage from his already gaudy statistics.

“We had a young man who lost his grandfather that was important to his life,” Arntson said. “We were trying to get him a touchdown and Koi goes, ‘run behind me, I’ll get him in,’ and I think that speaks volumes to the kind of person he is.”

In preseason practice, the Eskomos tended to end practice with all the players getting timed in a 40-yard dash. Perich ran the distance in less than 4.5 seconds, but he didn’t sit down after he finished. He made sure to cheer on all his teammates, whether they were a receiver threatening to overtake his time or an Offensive lineman who finished nearly a second slower — but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t expect them to put forth their best effort.

Esko’s Makoi Perich fends off Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Jordan Summers on a touchdown reception during the Minnesota Class AAA quarterfinals in Brainerd on Saturday, Nov. 12. Dave Samson / The Forum

“He’s always had that edge to him trying to make people better,” Esko junior Joe Antonutti said. “He doesn’t like accepting people knowing that they’re not doing their best.”

The Eskomos had a charmed season going that looked to be extended when Antonutti dove into the end zone for what looked to be a game-winning touchdown in the Class AAA quarterfinal against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Nov. 12.

A false start penalty negated the play and the Eskomos lost 21-17, but even though the season ended before he was ready, Perich didn’t wait around to start preparing for his senior season, when expectations will be just as high for Esko as they were in 2022.

“We’ve already made a group chat for Juniors to the freshmen right now,” Perich said. “After we lost it was day one and we’re up to day 23 (as of Dec. 7), we’ve just got to remind them to get in the gym every single day.”

There are a lot of other things Perich does that aren’t seen that help the Esko program on a structural level, Arntson said.

Esko’s Koi Perich celebrates after making a tackle on Friday, Sept. 30 at Two Harbors. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“Other things that people don’t see is it’s not only that he shows up to seventh and eighth grade games and cheers those kids on,” Arntson said. “He goes and watches other levels and I think that means a lot to the Younger kids playing — he does a lot for what we’re trying to do here.”

Perich knows that he can’t carry Esko all the way to a state championship in 2023 on his own.

“It’s a team game — you have to have a good team if you want to go anywhere,” Perich said. “The last two years, our team has been amazing and I think when the younger kids see that, they want to join and be part of the team. They know they’re going to be part of something special if they’re on this team.”

Antonutti and Perich “pretty much grew up together from day one,” according to Antonutti, and the pair know the lifelong bonds football can help build. Perich’s father George Perich and Antonutti’s father Scott Antonutti, both Esko graduates, both played college football at Valley City State in North Dakota before returning to Esko and coaching.

Like his dad, those teammates Perich hopes to win with next season are more than likely going to be some of his lifelong friends.

And really, what fun is a state championship without a few dozen of your best buddies?

