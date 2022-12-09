2022 All-Area Boys Soccer Team – Duluth News Tribune
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton picked up its second straight Section 7AA title and advanced to the program’s first state semifinal game, but it wasn’t an easy road for the Lumberjacks.
CEC was tested by Duluth Denfeld in the 1-0 win, and the Hunters had just survived a thriller with Hermantown decided by penalty kicks after 100 minutes of scoreless soccer.
Between the three teams there were five All-State players. CEC’s Elijah and Jordan Aultman were both first-team selections, along with Denfeld’s Parker Chastey — also a Mr. Soccer finalist — and Lumberjack goalie Lucas Rauner and Hermantown’s Kade Kohanski each got a second-team nod.
With his 14 goals and seven assists, Elijah Aultman was also named All-Area Player of the Year.
Junior Callum Greenan and freshman Will Smith helped East rule the “no fly zone” this year and with both coming back, the Greyhounds should be back in the mix again for a section title next season.
In Section 7A, Duluth Marshall played perhaps the most captivating game of the season, rallying from a 6-1 deficit with 7 minutes to play to beat Robbinsdale Cooper. Daniel Majwega scored four goals in that game and finished with 32 on the season, good enough for third in Minnesota, regardless of class.
2022 ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER TEAM
|Parker Chastey
Duluth Denfeld
Senior midfielder
|Elijah Aultman
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Junior forward
|Jordan Aultman
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Senior midfielder
|Kade Kohanski
Hermantown
Senior midfielder
|Ian Andersen
Grand Rapids
Senior midfielder
|Lucas Rauner
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Senior goalkeeper
|Will Smith
Duluth East
Freshman forward
|Derek Mayne
Duluth Denfeld
Senior defender
|Darrell James
Superior
Senior forward
|Callum Greenan
Duluth East
Junior defender
|Denzel Majwega
Duluth Marshall
Junior forward