2022 All-Area boys’ golf: Meet the first team | Sports

Reis Claybrooke

Mahomet-Seymour sophomore

➜ Why he made the first team: A big reason the Bulldogs were able to win a Class 2A regional team title for the first time since 2009, Claybrooke notched a nine-hole stroke average of 38.5 for the entire season and was individual runner-up in the region. Voted M-S’s most valuable player, Claybrooke was an All-Apollo Conference and All-Champaign County athlete who fired a season-low 18-hole round of 70.

➜ He needs concert tickets to see … Morgan Wallen.

➜ Before he competes, he eats … a Jimmy John’s Slim 1.

➜ In his dream career, he would … play in the NBA.

➜ His favorite subject to study in school is … math.

➜ His favorite athlete is … Trayce Jackson-Davis.

➜ His favorite TV show is … All American.

➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick … Bobby Knight, Pat McAfee and Rafael Nadal.

➜ Three items on his bucket list are … play Augusta National, sit courtside at an Indiana basketball game and win the Class 2A team state championship.

Carson Friedman

Prairie Central senior

➜ Why he made the first team: Although the Hawks boasted a deep roster, Friedman was a steady top-of-the-scoreboard presence in his final prep season. That included propelling Prairie Central to a Class 1A regional team Championship with a medalist-earning 76 over 18 holes, as well as a 76 in the Illini Prairie Conference tournament that slotted him into second place overall.

➜ Before he competes, he eats … pizza.

➜ In his dream career, he would … play on the PGA Tour.

➜ His favorite athlete is … Xander Schauffele.

➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick … Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele and Ken Griffey Jr.

➜ One item on his bucket list is … play a round of golf at Pebble Beach.

Wilson Kirby

St. Thomas More junior

➜ Why he made the first team: Kirby was at the Forefront of the Sabers garnering their first Class 1A regional team title since 2015, as he logged an individual runner-up 76 during 18 holes at that event. They then went on to qualify for the state tournament and shared 16th place out of all small-school boys’ golfers. Also in Kirby’s Arsenal this season was placing sixth in the loaded Illini Prairie Conference tournament.

➜ He needs concert tickets to see … Zac Brown Band.

➜ Before he competes, he eats … bananas.

➜ In his dream career, he would … be a professional golfer.

➜ His favorite subject to study in school is … math.

➜ His favorite athlete is … Kobe Bryant.

➜ His favorite TV show is … “Breaking Bad.”

➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick … Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.

➜ Three items on his bucket list are … learn an instrument, go to the Masters and go deep-sea fishing.

Leif Olson

Mahomet-Seymour junior

➜ Why he made the first team: Olson was new to the Bulldogs’ golf team this season, although not to the sport itself. That showed when he advanced to the Class 2A state tournament as an individual, tying for 40th place. Olson helped MS earn a Class 2A regional team title, carded a nine-hole average of 40.0 and won the Apollo Conference tournament with an 18-hole 75.

➜ He needs concert tickets to see … Led Zeppelin in their prime.

➜ Before he competes, he eats … nothing. My nerves and excitement for competition get me through.

➜ In his dream career, he would … live in a small log cabin in Wyoming and fly fish in the morning, then open my fly shop where my dog ​​and I could relax and tell exaggerated fish tales.

➜ His favorite subject to study in school is … science, especially anything to do with marine biology.

➜ His favorite athlete is … Dustin Byfuglien.

➜ His favorite TV show is … “Letterkenny.”

➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick … Abraham Lincoln, Arnold Palmer and Edgar Allen Poe.

➜ Three items on his bucket list are … catching every species of trout, hosting an Episode aired on “Shark Week,” and golfing the Old Course at St. Andrews with my father.

Will Ross

Monticello senior

➜ Why he made the first team: A three-time All-Area first-team honoree, Ross was one of the area’s most dominant players this season. They re-established the school’s nine-hole stroke record at 37.9, won the Illini Prairie Conference tournament, placed first in a Class 1A regional, helped the Sages win regional and Sectional team titles, shared 13th place at the 1A state tournament and paced Monticello to a seventh-place state team showing.

➜ He needs concert tickets to see … Kendrick Lamar.

➜ Before he competes, he eats … fruit and a sandwich.

➜ In his dream career, he would … design golf courses.

➜ His favorite subject to study in school is … agriculture.

➜ His favorite athlete is … Nikola Jokic.

➜ His favorite TV show is … “Trailer Park Boys.”

➜ If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick … Kobe Bryant, John Daly and Muhammad Ali.

➜ Three items on his bucket list are … play Augusta National, attend a Super Bowl game and visit Greece.

Wade Schacht

Champaign Central senior

➜ Why he made the first team: Our three-time All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year accomplished a rare feat: winning a state championship. They topped the Class 2A state tournament field to give Champaign High/Central its first boys’ golf state title since 1925, also giving the area its first such winner since 1998.

➜ He needs concert tickets to see … The Weeknd and Baby Keem.

➜ In his dream career, he would … be a sports broadcaster announcing for the Illini or Bulls.

➜ His favorite subject to study in school is … history.

➜ His favorite Athletes are … Charlie Cekander and Connor Clifton.

➜ His favorite TV show is … “Community.”

If he could have dinner with any three people from any time period, he would pick … Draymond Green, Ainsley Holland and Colin Likas.

Three items on his bucket list are … win a Tony Award, build an ice golf course in Antarctica and perform at Madison Square Garden.