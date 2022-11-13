2022 All-Area boys’ golf Coach of the Year: Monticello’s Andrew Turner | Sports

Why he’s Coach of the Year

Although it may have seemed like things couldn’t get much better for Monticello boys’ golf — following last year’s eighth-place team finish in the Class 1A state tournament — Turner guided an even younger group this year to more success. The 2022 Sages placed seventh at the 1A state tournament this fall, winding up just seven strokes behind fifth-place Byron. Although Seniors like Will Ross and Sam Davison carried over their experience from the previous season, Turner’s state-competing cast this fall also included junior Luke Kappes and sophomores Maddux Quick, Andrew Neef, Kross Reynolds and Evan Prahl. Turner also helped Monticello to fare well before state, as the Sages won the Illini Prairie Conference tournament and team championships in their 1A regional and Sectional tournaments.

In their own words

Here’s what three of Turner’s Athletes said about his effect on the Monticello boys’ golf team

Will Ross: “Coach Turner means more than being a Coach to the team. Over the last four years, Coach Turner has helped me a countless number of times with anything I’ve needed help with — whether it be with golf, school, college advice or anything in between. Coach Turner is a good coach because he gets to know his players. They play to their strengths and weaknesses during practices and matches. He knows what they need from him, and he does a great job fulfilling those needs.”

Maddux Quick: “Coach Turner means so much to me as a player, student and even more so as a person. He is such a good coach, not only because of his experience of the game, but also because he is such a good coach when it comes to mental things. Whenever I’m not playing my best, he is always going to be there for me and pick me up. Another thing I love about Coach is that he always brings a mentality to golf that a lot of people lack. All in all, Coach Turner is a great Coach who understands the importance of the game, but also everything outside of golf as well. I can’t wait for our future, being led by him as our coach.”

Andrew Neef: “Coach Turner is an amazing coach. He is an amazing coach because of the sacrifice he makes for the team. He is always asking us how we played in our summer tournaments, and it wasn’t shocking if Coach would ask what time our tee time was and show up to watch.”