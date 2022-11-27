2022 All-Area boys’/co-ed soccer Coach of the Year: Urbana’s Miki Kowalski | Sports

Why he’s Coach of the Year

Already the Urbana girls’ soccer coach, Kowalski was tasked with taking over the boys’ program after the departure of the previous Coach of the Year James Barkley — along with the graduation of nearly the entire starting lineup from last season’s super-sectional qualifier. The Tigers kept up their high standards, though, producing a 16-4-2 record that included a win over eventual Class 2A state Champion Peoria Notre Dame and a 2A regional title.

In their own words

Here’s what Kowalski and senior William Arana — the 2022 All-Area boys’ soccer Player of the Year — had to say about Kowalski’s Inaugural season directing the Urbana boys:

Kowalski: “I couldn’t thank James enough. He’s also my assistant for the girls, so we talk about soccer all the time. I would text him during the summer, because he’d come to the summer trainings here and there, and we’d just talk. This is still mind-blowing to me that the soccer community here, everybody loves it and that’s really all the kids want to do. It was really very mind-opening to me that, with the group we have, Barkley knew after the first or second game, ‘You have a really good team. Just keep going, keep doing what you’re doing.’ He came to a couple practices and was like, ‘Yeah, I love what you’re doing.’ A lot of the inspiration I had this year came from him and came from how I’ve been coached in the past.

“Senior night against PND, them winning a state championship this year, we really did dominate them besides those first 30 seconds of the game. It just kind of showed the potential we have as a team, beating the state champions. Coming back from 1-0 down and winning 3-1 in kind of commanding fashion was awesome. Anyone who was on that team at that point in time will not forget that day. And then the regional championship against Mahomet, at least we got another piece of hardware from the season.”

Arana: “He was more than just a coach to me. We built a really close relationship that helped me to improve things that I needed as a person, student and player. More than a coach, he became a friend and partner that helped me to enjoy the season more.”