2022 All-Alpena News Football Team | News, Sports, Jobs

The 2022 football season featured some talented performers in Northeast Michigan and some unforgettable performances.

Whether it was a record-setting year by Rogers City running back Isaac Paull or Atlanta’s Landon Galea’s raking in a whopping 1,418 yards at receiver or the do-it-all play of Alcona quarterback Garrett Somers, Northeast Michigan players put on a show last fall and delighted their respective fanbases.

Those standout performances made it difficult to elevate one player above anyone else and for that reason a singular player was not selected as the Player of the Year.

Led by the unbelievable backfield duo of Paull and Hayden Hentkowski, Rogers City had five players selected to this year’s team after a 9-1 season.

Joining the two Offensive Juggernauts are Offensive lineman Dylan Lafleche, defensive back Jaymison Fleming and linebacker Mason Bowden.

Galea was just one of several Atlanta standouts in 2022. Joining Galea on the All-Alpena News team are linebackers Gage Cheedie and Jace Cheedie, along with defensive lineman Tucker Kendrick.

Somers, the 2021 Co-Player of the Year, is one of three Alcona players on this year’s team, along with Offensive lineman Hayden Johnston and William O’Neill.

Alpena has three selections this season: defensive back Carter Stark, offensive lineman Austin Poirer and defensive lineman Joe Sheridan.

Posen has four selections: defensive back Jack Romel, linebacker Eli Chojnacki, defensive lineman Lucas Mercier, and offensive lineman John Ennest.

Rounding out the team are three Hillman selections: running back London Achatz, receiver Trenton Taratuta, and offensive lineman Vaughn Hunt.

OFFENSE

QB Garrett Somers, Alcona

North Star League first team…threw for 1,575 yards and 22 touchdowns against 4 interceptions…ran for 880 yards on 83 carries and added 19 touchdowns…2021 Co-Player of the Year.

RB Isaac Paull, Rogers City

North Star League first team…led the area in rushing and set a new school record with 1,471 yards and 19 touchdowns on 116 carries…caught 5 passes for 126 yards and 1 touchdown.

RB Hayden Hentkowski, Rogers City

North Star League second team…rushed for 1,137 yards and 20 touchdowns on 112 carries…caught 6 passes for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns…2021 Co-Player of the Year.

RB London Achatz, Hillman

North Star League second team…rushed for 1,020 yards (1 of just 3 local players to do so) and 5 touchdowns on 179 carries.

WR Landon Galea, Atlanta

North Star League first team…MHSFCA First Team All-State…finished the season with an area-best 1,418 yards and 23 touchdowns on 41 receptions…averaged 34.6 yards per catch.

WR Trenton Taratuta, Hillman

North Star League first team…finished the season with 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on 43 receptions…averaged 15.7 yards per catch.

OL Austin Poirer, Alpena

Big North Conference second team.

OL Hayden Johnston, Alcona

North Star League first team…blocked for an offense that averaged 462.9 yards per game and finished the season with 4,166 total Offensive yards.

OL Dylan Lafleche, Rogers City

North Star League first team…blocked for an offense that featured two 1,000-yard running backs and scored 37.8 points per game.

OL John Ennest, Posen

North Star League first team…blocked for an offense that featured three players with more than 500 rushing yards.

OL Vaughn Hunt, Hillman

North Star League first team…blocked for an offense that averaged 359.9 yards per game and 3,239 yards for the season…repeat All-Alpena News first team selection.

DEFENSE

DL Joe Sheridan, Alpena

Big North Conference second team…finished the season with 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 1 fumble recovery.

DL Lucas Mercier, Posen

North Star League first team…finished the season with 105 tackles.

DL Tucker Kendrick, Atlanta

North Star League first team…finished the season with 61 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

DL William O’Neill, Alcona

North Star League first team…finished the season with 45 tackles, 1 interception and 2 fumble recoveries.

LB Gage Cheedie, Atlanta

North Star League first team…finished season with an area-best 163 tackles…recorded 2 sacks…three time All-Alpena News selection.

LB Mason Bowden, Rogers City

North Star League first team…finished the season with 71 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 pass knockdowns.

LB Jace Cheedie, Atlanta

North Star League second team…finished the season with 101 tackles…recorded 0.5 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.

LB Eli Chojnacki, Posen

North Star League first team…finished season with 74 tackles…repeat All-Alpena News selection.

DB Carter Stark, Alpena

Big North Conference first team…Alpena’s Defensive MVP…finished the season with a team-high 60 tackles and 1 interception.

DB Jaymison Fleming, RC

North Star League first team…finished the season with 59 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 interceptions and 24 passes broken up.

DB Jack Romel, Posen

North Star League second team…finished the season with 45 tackles and 4 interceptions.

Coach of the Year

Greg Pietsch, Posen

After two years of ups-and-downs, the Vikings hard work was rewarded with the program’s first playoff berth in two years and a five-game winning streak to end the season. With Pietsch at the helm, Posen has been a hardworking team year in and year out, including trips to the Playoffs in the last five seasons.