2022 All-ACC Men’s Soccer Team Announced
GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – Duke captured four of the six season awards as the 2022 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Soccer Team was announced Wednesday after a vote of the league’s 12 head coaches.
Duke sophomore forward Shakur Mohammed was voted the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and Virginia senior defender Andreas Ueland was selected ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Duke junior forward Peter Stroud repeated as ACC Midfielder of the Year, while the Blue Devils’ Eliot Hamill was chosen ACC Goalkeeper of the Year. Duke’s Kamran Acito notched Freshman of the Year laurels. Syracuse head Coach Ian McIntyre was voted ACC Coach of the Year by his peers.
Mohammed, a native of Kumasi, Ghana, was the 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year. He is the second straight Duke player to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors, as Thor Ulfarsson captured the award in 2021. Mohammed Ranks second in the ACC in goals (9), goals per game (0.56) and points per game (1.25) and third in total points (20). In ACC play, he is tied for the lead in goals with four.
Ueland is the first Cavalier to win ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors since the award was instituted in 2004. The native of Bryne, Norway, has started all 17 matches and led UVA’s defensive resurgence this season. After conceding 11 goals in the first seven matches, UVA has surrendered just six goals in the last 10 games, going 6-1-3 in those matches (5-0-2 versus ACC foes) and heading into the ACC semifinals on a six -match unbeaten streak.
Stroud repeated as Midfielder of Year, the first player to do so since the award was created in 2014. The Chester, New Jersey, native has scored a goal and added five assists this season. He is tied for eighth in the league with his five assists.
A native of Scarsdale, New York, Hamill owns an 11-1-4 record while playing in goal in every minute of Duke’s matches this year. He is tied for the national lead this season with 11 shutouts and ranks second nationally in goals against average (0.44) and third in save percentage (0.875). Hamill recorded five shutouts, a 0.50 GAA and a .867 save percentage in eight regular-season conference games. All three marks were best in the league.
Acito, from Manhattan, New York, is Duke’s second straight ACC Freshman of the Year after Mohammed claimed the award last season. He has started all 15 matches and played 1,418 of a possible 1,440 minutes while helping the Blue Devils’ stout defensive effort throughout the season.
McIntyre was named ACC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career (2014). They led the Orange to the ACC’s Atlantic Division title after being picked fourth in the preseason coaches’ poll. Syracuse holds a 13-2-3 overall record this season and went 5-1-2 in conference play.
The semifinals of the 2022 ACC Championship will be played Wednesday, Nov. 9, at campus sites, beginning with Virginia at Syracuse at 5 pm and Clemson at Wake Forest at 7 pm Both matches will air on the ACC Network. The Championship match will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. ESPNU has the broadcast.
In the latest NCAA RPI release, announced Monday, four ACC teams are among the top 10 and seven are in the top 25. Both totals are the most of any conference. Virginia leads all ACC teams at No. 3 in the RPI and is followed by Syracuse (4), Duke (6), Clemson (7), Pitt (19), Louisville (22) and Wake Forest (25).
2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Award Winners
Offensive Player of the Year — Shakur Mohammed, So., F, Duke
Defensive Player of the Year – Andreas Ueland, Sr., D, Virginia
Midfielder of the Year —Peter Stroud, Jr., Duke
Goalkeeper of the Year —Eliot Hamill, Sr., Duke
Freshman of the Year – Kamran Acito, D, Duke
Coach of the Year —Ian McIntyre, Syracuse
2022 All-ACC Team
First Team
Ousmane Sylla, Jr., F, Clemson
Eliot Hamill, Gr., GK, Duke
Shakur Mohammed, So., F, Duke
Peter Stroud, Jr., M, Duke
Sander Roed, So., M, Louisville
Valentin Noel, Sr., F, Pitt
Filip Mirkovic, Jr., M, Pitt
Levonte Johnson, Sr., F, Syracuse
Nathan Opoku, So., F, Syracuse
Leo Afonso, Jr., F, Virginia
Andreas Ueland, Sr., D, Virginia
Second Team
Stefan Sigurdarson, Sr., F, Boston College
Hamady Diop, Jr., D, Clemson
Amir Daley, Jr., D, Duke
Nick Pariano, Jr., M, Duke
Aboubacar Camara, Jr., F, Louisville
Milo Garvanian, Sr., D, North Carolina
Bertin Jacquesson, Jr., F, Pitt
Jackson Walti, R-Sr., M, Pitt
Russell Shealy, R-Sr., GK, Syracuse
Garrison Tubbs, Jr., D, Wake Forest
Roald Mitchell, So., F, Wake Forest
Third Team
Victor Souza, Sr., D, Boston College
Mohamed Seye, Sr., F, Clemson
Antino Lopez, Jr., D, Duke
Conor Kelly, Gr., M, NC State
Daniel Russo, Jr., F, Notre Dame
Christian Curti, Sr., D, Syracuse
Georgio Kocevski, Jr., M, Syracuse
Holden Brown, So., GK, Virginia
Jahlane Forbes, Jr., D, Wake Forest
Babacar Niang, So., M, Wake Forest
Prince Amponsah, Jr., D, Wake Forest
All-Freshman Team
Joseph Andema, GK, Clemson
Kamran Acito, D, Duke
Axel Gudbjornsson, D, Duke
Kenan Hot, M, Duke
Sam Williams, M, North Carolina
KK Baffour, M, Notre Dame
Jackson Gilman, D, Pitt
Reese Miller, D, Virginia
Misei Yoshizawa, M, Virginia Tech
Cooper Flax, M, Wake Forest
Vlad Walent, M, Wake Forest