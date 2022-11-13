2022 All-ACC Men’s Soccer Team Announced

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – Duke captured four of the six season awards as the 2022 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Soccer Team was announced Wednesday after a vote of the league’s 12 head coaches.

Duke sophomore forward Shakur Mohammed was voted the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and Virginia senior defender Andreas Ueland was selected ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Duke junior forward Peter Stroud repeated as ACC Midfielder of the Year, while the Blue Devils’ Eliot Hamill was chosen ACC Goalkeeper of the Year. Duke’s Kamran Acito notched Freshman of the Year laurels. Syracuse head Coach Ian McIntyre was voted ACC Coach of the Year by his peers.

Mohammed, a native of Kumasi, Ghana, was the 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year. He is the second straight Duke player to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors, as Thor Ulfarsson captured the award in 2021. Mohammed Ranks second in the ACC in goals (9), goals per game (0.56) and points per game (1.25) and third in total points (20). In ACC play, he is tied for the lead in goals with four.

Ueland is the first Cavalier to win ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors since the award was instituted in 2004. The native of Bryne, Norway, has started all 17 matches and led UVA’s defensive resurgence this season. After conceding 11 goals in the first seven matches, UVA has surrendered just six goals in the last 10 games, going 6-1-3 in those matches (5-0-2 versus ACC foes) and heading into the ACC semifinals on a six -match unbeaten streak.

Stroud repeated as Midfielder of Year, the first player to do so since the award was created in 2014. The Chester, New Jersey, native has scored a goal and added five assists this season. He is tied for eighth in the league with his five assists.

A native of Scarsdale, New York, Hamill owns an 11-1-4 record while playing in goal in every minute of Duke’s matches this year. He is tied for the national lead this season with 11 shutouts and ranks second nationally in goals against average (0.44) and third in save percentage (0.875). Hamill recorded five shutouts, a 0.50 GAA and a .867 save percentage in eight regular-season conference games. All three marks were best in the league.

Acito, from Manhattan, New York, is Duke’s second straight ACC Freshman of the Year after Mohammed claimed the award last season. He has started all 15 matches and played 1,418 of a possible 1,440 minutes while helping the Blue Devils’ stout defensive effort throughout the season.

McIntyre was named ACC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career (2014). They led the Orange to the ACC’s Atlantic Division title after being picked fourth in the preseason coaches’ poll. Syracuse holds a 13-2-3 overall record this season and went 5-1-2 in conference play.

The semifinals of the 2022 ACC Championship will be played Wednesday, Nov. 9, at campus sites, beginning with Virginia at Syracuse at 5 pm and Clemson at Wake Forest at 7 pm Both matches will air on the ACC Network. The Championship match will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. ESPNU has the broadcast.

In the latest NCAA RPI release, announced Monday, four ACC teams are among the top 10 and seven are in the top 25. Both totals are the most of any conference. Virginia leads all ACC teams at No. 3 in the RPI and is followed by Syracuse (4), Duke (6), Clemson (7), Pitt (19), Louisville (22) and Wake Forest (25).

2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Award Winners

Offensive Player of the Year — Shakur Mohammed, So., F, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year – Andreas Ueland, Sr., D, Virginia

Midfielder of the Year —Peter Stroud, Jr., Duke

Goalkeeper of the Year —Eliot Hamill, Sr., Duke

Freshman of the Year – Kamran Acito, D, Duke

Coach of the Year —Ian McIntyre, Syracuse

2022 All-ACC Team

First Team

Ousmane Sylla, Jr., F, Clemson

Eliot Hamill, Gr., GK, Duke

Shakur Mohammed, So., F, Duke

Peter Stroud, Jr., M, Duke

Sander Roed, So., M, Louisville

Valentin Noel, Sr., F, Pitt

Filip Mirkovic, Jr., M, Pitt

Levonte Johnson, Sr., F, Syracuse

Nathan Opoku, So., F, Syracuse

Leo Afonso, Jr., F, Virginia

Andreas Ueland, Sr., D, Virginia

Second Team

Stefan Sigurdarson, Sr., F, Boston College

Hamady Diop, Jr., D, Clemson

Amir Daley, Jr., D, Duke

Nick Pariano, Jr., M, Duke

Aboubacar Camara, Jr., F, Louisville

Milo Garvanian, Sr., D, North Carolina

Bertin Jacquesson, Jr., F, Pitt

Jackson Walti, R-Sr., M, Pitt

Russell Shealy, R-Sr., GK, Syracuse

Garrison Tubbs, Jr., D, Wake Forest

Roald Mitchell, So., F, Wake Forest

Third Team

Victor Souza, Sr., D, Boston College

Mohamed Seye, Sr., F, Clemson

Antino Lopez, Jr., D, Duke

Conor Kelly, Gr., M, NC State

Daniel Russo, Jr., F, Notre Dame

Christian Curti, Sr., D, Syracuse

Georgio Kocevski, Jr., M, Syracuse

Holden Brown, So., GK, Virginia

Jahlane Forbes, Jr., D, Wake Forest

Babacar Niang, So., M, Wake Forest

Prince Amponsah, Jr., D, Wake Forest

All-Freshman Team

Joseph Andema, GK, Clemson

Kamran Acito, D, Duke

Axel Gudbjornsson, D, Duke

Kenan Hot, M, Duke

Sam Williams, M, North Carolina

KK Baffour, M, Notre Dame

Jackson Gilman, D, Pitt

Reese Miller, D, Virginia

Misei Yoshizawa, M, Virginia Tech

Cooper Flax, M, Wake Forest

Vlad Walent, M, Wake Forest