2022 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Alabama entered the 2022 college football season looking to bounce back from a loss to No. 3 Georgia in last season’s thrilling College Football Playoff national championship game. It was the sixth time in the eight-season history of the College Football Playoff that the Crimson Tide advanced to the Championship game. They have the most CFP titles with three.

The Crimson Tide have won seven of the last nine Southeastern Conference championships. And with Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, returning at quarterback, Alabama will seek its third straight.

Here is the complete 2022 Alabama football schedule, including opponents and players to watch.

2022 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

OPPONENT Score DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION vs. Utah State W, 55-0 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 p.m SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. Texas W, 20-19 Saturday, Sept. 10 12 p.m FOX Austin, Texas vs. ULM W, 63-7 Saturday. Sept. 17 4 p.m SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. Vanderbilt W, 55-3 Saturday, Sept. 24 7:30 p.m SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. Arkansas W, 49-26 Saturday, Oct. 1 3:30 am CBS Fayetteville, Ark. vs. Texas A&M W, 24-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 8 p.m CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. Tennessee L, 52-49 Saturday, Oct. 15 3:30 p.m CBS Knoxville, Tenn. vs. Mississippi State W, 30-6 Saturday, Oct. 22 7 p.m ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. LSU L, 32-31 (OT) Saturday, Nov. 5 7 p.m ESPN Baton Rouge, La. vs. Ole Miss W, 30-24 Saturday, Nov. 12 3:30 p.m CBS Oxford, Miss. vs. Austin Peay Saturday, Nov. 19 Noon ESPN+/SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala. vs. Auburn Saturday, Nov. 26 TBA TBA Tuscaloosa, Ala.

*All TBAs are as of Nov. 10, 2022

SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest scores from every college football game

SEC football standings

Click or tap here to see the latest SEC football standings.

Latest college football rankings

Check out where the Crimson Tide are in this week’s polls.

2021 results

Alabama went 13-2 last season, making it to the CFP Championship for the sixth time in eight seasons before losing to Georgia.

Here’s what happened in each of the Crimson Tide’s games in 2021:

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) TV SCORE vs. No. 14 Miami

(Atlanta, GA) Sept. 4 3:30 p.m ABC W, 44-13 vs. Mercer Sept. 11 4 p.m SEC Network W, 48-14 at No. 11 Florida Sept. 18 3:30 p.m CBS W, 31-29 vs. Southern Miss Sept. 25 7:30 p.m SEC Network W, 63-14 vs. No. 12 Be Miss October 2 3:30 p.m CBS W, 42-21 at Texas A&M October 9 8 p.m CBS L, 41-38 at Mississippi State October 16 7 p.m ESPN W, 49-9 vs. Tennessee October 23 7 p.m ESPN W, 52-24 vs. LSU Nov. 6 7 p.m ESPN W, 20-14 vs. New Mexico State Nov. 13 12 p.m SEC Network W, 59-3 vs. No. 21 Arkansas Nov. 20 3:30 p.m CBS W, 42-35 at Auburn Nov. 27 3:30 p.m CBS W, 24-22 vs. Georgia (SEC Championship) December 4 4 p.m CBS W, 41-24 vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (CFP Cotton Bowl) December 31 3:30 p.m ESPN W, 27-6 vs. No. 3 Georgia (CFP National Championship) Jan. 10 8 p.m ESPN L, 33-18

Schedule: Check out game times, TV channels and scores from every college football game

Players to watch

Quarterback Bryce Young Headlines an impressive group of Returners for the Crimson Tide. The 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner led the SEC with 47 passing touchdowns (11 clear of the second-most) and 4,872 passing yards, while his 167.5 quarterback rating was fifth in the conference and his 8.9 yards per attempt were sixth.

Also on offense, a pair of transfers in wide receiver Jermaine Burton and running back Jahmyr Gibbs offer sizable potential. Burton, Georgia’s second-leading receiver in 2021, caught 26 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, while Gibbs rushed for 746 yards (10th in the ACC) with four touchdowns at Georgia Tech, averaging 5.2 yards per rush. Both will look to make immediate impacts with their new team.

Meanwhile, Henry To’o To’o forewent the NFL Draft and Returns poised to lead the defense once again. The linebacker set the tone with 111 tackles, including eight for a loss and four sacks last season. Safety Jordan Battle looks to lock down the secondary again after recording 87 tackles, three pass deflections and three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

2022 College Football Playoff

The 2022-23 season marks the ninth season of the College Football Playoff era. Will Alabama bounce back and add a fourth title of the playoff era to its resume? Will Georgia successfully defend its title and become the first team to repeat as CFP national champion? Or will a new team claim its seat among college football royalty?

BOWL GAMES: The Full 2022-23 college football Bowl game schedule

Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule.

CFP Schedule

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Peach Bowl December 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium Semifinals Fiesta Bowl December 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 9,

2023 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

The semifinal games will start at 4 pm and 8 pm ET. As of Aug. 9, 2022, each game is yet to be assigned a start time.

The CFP national Championship will air on ESPN during primetime. As of Aug. 9, 2022, an official start time has yet to be announced. Los Angeles will serve as host for the first time.

HISTORY: Who has the most national championships?