GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – The 2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Championship resumes Thursday with semifinal action from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

ACC Network will broadcast a doubleheader Thursday, beginning with No. 1 seed North Carolina taking on fifth-seeded Duke at 5:30 pm No. 2 seed and two-time Defending Champion Florida State will meet third-seeded Notre Dame in the nightcap at 8 pm

Thursday’s winners will square off on Sunday, Nov. 6 at noon in the final on ESPNU.

Tickets for the semifinals and final of the 2022 ACC Championship are on sale now and can be purchased at theacc.co/22wsoctix. Single-day adult general admission tickets are $10. One ticket is good for entry into both semifinal games, but no reentry is allowed.

Admission is free for youth ages 18 and under, as well as students of ACC institutions.

2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Championship

First Round | Sunday, Oct. 30

Campus Sites

#3 Notre Dame 1, #6 Pitt 1 (2OT; ND Advances 5-4 on PKs)

#5 Duke 2, #4 Virginia 1

Semifinals | Thursday, Nov. 3

#5 Duke vs. #1 North Carolina | 5:30 pm | ACC Network

#3 Notre Dame vs. #2 Florida State | 8 pm | ACC Network

Final | Sunday, Nov. 6

Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner | Noon | ESPNU

Noting ACC Women’s Soccer

• All six teams in this year’s ACC Championship are ranked in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

• North Carolina is the No. 1 seed for the first time since the 2019, which is also the last time the Tar Heels claimed the ACC title.

• North Carolina and Duke meet for the first time in the ACC Championship since the 2017 Championship match. The Tar Heels edged the Blue Devils 1-0 on a Zoe Redei goal early in the second half.

• Florida State seeks its ninth ACC title in the last 13 seasons. The Seminoles currently ride a five-match winning streak in ACC Championship matches.

• Duke has reached the final of the ACC Championship three times in its program history, but has yet to claim the trophy.

• In the seventh NCAA RPI for 2022, released Monday, the ACC has five teams among the top 10, seven in the top 25 and nine in the top 35. Each total is the most of any conference.

• Seven ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, most of any league: North Carolina (2), Notre Dame (4), Florida State (5), Duke (8), Virginia (11), Pitt (19 ) and Clemson (25).

• Five of the top 20 offenses come from the ACC: Florida State (5th, 2.88), North Carolina (13th, 2.44), Virginia (14th, 2.37), Notre Dame (16th, 2.33) and Pitt (17th, 2.32)

• Two of the nation’s top 20 defenses come from the ACC: North Carolina (12th, 0.56) and Notre Dame (19th, 0.60).

• Six ACC teams rank among the top 10 nationally in Strength of Schedule: Florida State (1), Duke (2), North Carolina (3), Louisville (6), Clemson (7) and Notre Dame (8).

• ACC teams combined to post a 74-10-18 record (.814 win percentage) against non-ACC opponents. That is the best win percentage of any league.

• ACC teams have nearly quadrupled their non-conference opponents on the scoreboard, 246-69.

• Notre Dame sophomore Korbin Albert and Florida State senior Onyi Echegini shared the ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week award, while Pitt senior Caitlyn Lazzarini earned the ACC Defensive Player of the Week honor.

• Albert scored a pair of equalizers in Notre Dame’s 2-2 home draw with Duke last Thursday to close the regular season.

• Echegini scored in each half of Florida State’s 4-1 win versus Virginia Tech on Thursday, which helped seal a share of the ACC regular-season title.

• Lazzarini totaled five saves and preserved the shutout on Thursday against Clemson to help clinch Pitt’s first-ever trip to the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship.

• In the ACC preseason coaches poll, Duke was narrowly selected as the preseason favorite. The top four teams in the poll were separated by just 13 total points: Duke (156), Virginia (153), UNC (150), FSU (143).

• The Preseason All-ACC Team features 12 student-athletes, all of whom have previously earned All-ACC honors, including four returning First-Team All-ACC honorees: 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year Michelle Cooper of Duke, as well as Megan Bornkamp (Clemson), Maycee Bell (UNC) and Lia Godfrey (UVa).

• Current ACC membership has combined for 27 NCAA Championships. UNC owns 21 NCAA titles and FSU three, while Notre Dame won three prior to joining the league in 2013.