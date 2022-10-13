2022 ACC Tipoff Highlights with Florida State Basketball

Wednesday started the 2022-23 Basketball Season as the ACC met in Charlotte, North Carolina for ACC Media Day. Florida State was represented by Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, Junior guard Caleb Mills, and Sophomore wing Matthew Cleveland. Here are some highlights from today’s media day.

Leonard Hamilton

On the loss of Jaylan Gainey, who he said Tore his ACL

– “It makes me very sad because he was a perfect fit for who we are, was as quick as anyone on the team, tremendous shot blocker… only concern of mine was he was smarter than me… we’re gonna miss him.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button