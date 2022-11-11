2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Continues Sunday with Quarterfinals

ACC Weekly Release

ACC Statistics

ACC Championship Home Page

Bracket

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – The 2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship continues Sunday with quarterfinal matches at campus sites.

ACC Network will broadcast all four matches, beginning at 2 pm with No. 12 seed Virginia Tech at No. 4 Wake Forest. The quarterfinal winners move on to play in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The Championship game will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

First Round | Wednesday, Nov. 2

at Campus Sites

at No. 7 North Carolina 1, No. 10 Boston College 0

Well. 12 Virginia Tech 2, at No. 5 Louisville 1

at No. 6 Pitt 4, No. 11 NC State 1 (OT)

at No. 8 Clemson 3, No. 9 Notre Dame 1

Quarterfinals | Sunday, Nov. 6

at Campus Sites

Well. 12 Virginia Tech at No. 4 Wake Forest | ACCN | 2 p.m

Well. 6 Pitt at No. 3 Virginia | ACCN | 4 p.m

Well. 7 N. Carolina at No. 2 Syracuse | ACCN | 6 p.m

Well. 8 Clemson at No. 1 Duke | ACCN | 8 p.m

Semifinals | Wednesday, Nov. 9

at Campus Sites

Virginia Tech/Wake Forest vs. Clemson/Duke | 5 or 7 pm | ACCN

Pitt/Virginia vs. North Carolina /Syracuse | 5 or 7 pm | ACCN

Championship | Sunday, Nov. 13

WakeMed Soccer Park | Cary, NC

Semifinal Winners | Noon | ESPNU

Noting ACC Men’s Soccer

• Among current ACC programs, Virginia leads with 16 ACC Championships. Clemson is second (15). UVA has captured a league-best 11 tournament titles, while Clemson has won four.

• In the last five tournaments, there have been five different Champions (Wake Forest, Louisville, Virginia, Clemson, Notre Dame).

• Duke is the tournament’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2006, which was also the last time the Blue Devils won the ACC championship.

• Syracuse won the Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014, although this is its first Outright title.

• With its win Wednesday at Louisville, Virginia Tech is the first No. 12 seed to win a game in the tournament since the expansion to a 12-team field in 2016.

• Four ACC teams were listed on the NCAA D-1 Men’s Soccer Committee’s Top 16 ranking, announced Oct. 28: Duke (3), Syracuse (4), Louisville (5) and Virginia (11). The top 16 correspond to the number of teams that are seeded in the 48-team NCAA Championship bracket.

• In the latest NCAA RPI release, announced Monday, four ACC teams are among the top 10 and seven are in the top 25. Both totals are the most of any conference. Syracuse leads all ACC teams at No. 3 in the RPI.

• Five ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. That is the most of any league. Nine ACC teams have been ranked at some point this season.

• Duke is No. 3 in the USC poll this week, followed by Syracuse (4), Louisville (11), Virginia (14) and Pitt (24).

• Duke remains one of three teams nationally that has yet to lose a match this season, joining Kentucky and Washington.

• Road teams went 19-18-11 (.510) in league play, although the home teams were 5-1-6 the final two weeks.

• ACC teams finished 61-20-14 (.716) in non-conference play, outscoring their opponents 202-87. The win percentage is second best of any conference.

• Eight ACC teams rank among the top 30 nationally in strength of schedule: Louisville (1), Boston College (2), Virginia (3), Pitt (5), Clemson (11), Syracuse (25), North Carolina (26 ) and Virginia Tech (28).

• Duke (0.333) leads the Nation in goals allowed per game. Syracuse (0.588) is sixth, while UNC (0.824) is 17th.

• BC’s Stefan Sigurdarson is sixth nationally in goals with 12. Duke’s Shakur Mohammed ranks second nationally in game-winning goals (five), one off the national lead. Syracuse’s Levonte Johnson and Virginia’s Leo Afonso (four) are tied for seventh.

• Duke goalkeeper Eliot Hamill holds the national lead in goals-against average (0.333). Syracuse’s Russell Shealy is ninth (0.625), and Clemson’s Joseph Andema (0.667) is 13th. Hamill also leads the Nation in save percentage (0.900) and shutouts (11).

• Pitt’s Filip Mirkovic is third nationally in assists (12).

• Seven ACC head coaches rank among the top 50 in NCAA Division I in career wins by active head coaches: Clemson’s Mike Noonan (seventh, 375), UVA’s George Gelnovatch (ninth, 360), Pitt’s Jay Vidovich (15th, 337), Duke’s John Kerr (34th, 228), Syracuse’s Ian McIntyre, 38th, 223), NC State’s George Keifer (47th, 205) and Wake’s Bobby Muuss (49th, 202).

• With the win Sept. 16 vs. NC State, Pitt head Coach Jay Vidovich became the first ACC men’s soccer Coach to reach 100 career ACC regular-season wins. He has 101 victories during stints at Wake Forest (76, 1994-2014) and Pitt (25, 2016-present).

• Six current ACC programs have won at least one national championship, the most of any conference. Eleven different league programs have reached the Men’s College Cup. Sixty-one ACC teams have reached the Men’s College Cup all-time.

• Virginia has won seven NCAA men’s soccer championships, which is third most all-time. Clemson (3), North Carolina (2), Duke (1), Notre Dame (1) and Wake Forest (1) also have won titles.

• The ACC had two of the four teams in the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Cup (Clemson, Notre Dame) and has had at least one conference team in the Men’s College Cup in 20 of the last 21 seasons.

