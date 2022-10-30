2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Bracket Announced

2022 ACC Championship Bracket

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – The bracket and seeds for the 2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship were announced Friday evening following the conclusion of regular-season play. The tournament includes all 12 of the league’s men’s soccer programs and kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 2, with first-round matches at four campus sites.

After completing an unbeaten regular season, Duke (11-0-4, 5-0-3 ACC) won the Coastal Division and claimed the tournament’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2006. Syracuse (12-2-3, 5-1-2) earned the No. 2 seed after clinching the Atlantic Division Championship on Friday. Virginia (9-4-3, 5-1-2) took the No. 3 seed, while Wake Forest (13-4, 5-3) nabbed the No. 4 seeds The top four seeds earned first-round byes and will host quarterfinal games on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The tournament starts Wednesday and features a doubleheader on ACC Network, beginning with No. 7 seed North Carolina (7-4-5, 2-2-4) playing host to No. 10 Boston College (4-6-5, 1-4-3) at 6 pm on the ACC Network. In a rematch of a 2021 NCAA College Cup semifinal, No. 9 seed Notre Dame (8-6-1, 3-4-1) travels to No. 8 Clemson (10-5-1, 3-4-1) at 8 pm is ACCN. Well. 12 seed Virginia Tech (2-13-1, 0-8) plays at No. 5 seed Louisville (9-4-3, 4-3-1) at 6 pm on ACCNX, while No. 11 seed NC State (6-6-5, 1-5-2) plays at No. 6 seed Pitt (7-3-5, 3-2-3) at 7 pm is ACCNX.

The quarterfinal round features a quadruple-header on Sunday, Nov. 6, is ACCN and begins at 2 pm with No. 4 seed Wake Forest hosting Louisville or Virginia Tech. Well. 3 seed Virginia entertains Pitt or NC State at 4 pm, followed by No. 2 seed Syracuse hosting North Carolina or Boston College at 6 pm Top-seeded Duke wraps up the quarterfinals by facing Clemson or Notre Dame at 8 pm

The semifinals will be played Wednesday, Nov. 9, at campus sites, with the matches airing on ACC Network at 5 and 7 pm The Championship match will be broadcast from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, on ESPNU on Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon.

In the latest NCAA RPI release, announced Monday, four ACC teams are among the top 10 and six are in the top 25. Both totals are the most of any conference. Five ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. That also is the most of any league. Nine ACC teams have been ranked at some point this season. Duke is No. 3 in the USC poll this week, followed by Syracuse (4), Louisville (9), Virginia (18) and Pitt (23).

Tickets are on sale now for the Championship match at WakeMed Soccer Park and can be purchased HERE. General admission tickets are $10. Admission is free for youth ages 18 and under, as well as students of ACC institutions (with valid ID).

Notre Dame is the tournament’s reigning champion. The Fighting Irish downed Duke, 2-0, for the 2021 ACC title, the first in program history.

2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

First Round – Wednesday, Nov. 2

Well. 12 Virginia Tech at No. 5 Louisville | ACCNX | 6 p.m

Well. 10 Boston College at No. 7 North Carolina | ACCN | 6 p.m

Well. 11 NC State at No. 6 Pitt | ACCNX | 7 p.m

Well. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Clemson | ACCN | 8 p.m

Quarterfinals – Sunday, Nov. 6

Virginia Tech/Louisville at No. 4 Wake Forest | 2 pm | ACCN

Pitt/NC State at No. 3 Virginia | 4 pm | ACCN

North Carolina/Boston College at No. 2 Syracuse | 6 pm | ACCN

Clemson/Notre Dame at No. 1 Duke | 8 pm | ACCN

Semifinals – Wednesday, Nov. 9

5 and 7 p.m ACC Network

Final – WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC – Sunday, Nov. 13

Noon | ESPNU