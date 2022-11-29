2022 ACC football championship: Game time, how to watch Clemson vs. North Carolina

The 2022 ACC Championship Game will see Clemson, the Atlantic Division winner, face North Carolina, the Coastal champ, on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game is at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Tigers are looking to win their eighth ACC title since 2011, while UNC is attempting to win its first conference title since 1980.

2022 ACC Championship game time, how to watch

You can watch Clemson and North Carolina at 8 pm ET on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game is on ABC and can be streamed online with WatchESPN here. Follow live scoring here.

What the stats say for Clemson vs. UNC

Here’s how the Tigers and Tar Heels match up statistically.

Clemson Stat North Carolina 10-2 (8-0) Record (ACC) 9-3 (6-2) 34.3 Points per game 37.1 20.9 Points allowed 30.3 406.3 Offensive yards 480.9 218.0 Passing yards 320.9 188.3 Rushing yards 160.0 325.7 Yards allowed 442.7 226.7 Pass defense 273.0 99.0 Rush defense 169.7 -2 Turnovers +2 DJ Uiagalelei

2,511 yards, 22 TDs, 7 INTs Passing leader Drake Maye

3,847 yards, 35 TDs, 5 INTs Will Shipley

1,092 yards, 14 TDs Rushing leader Drake Maye

629 yards, 6 TDs Antonio Williams

50 receptions, 523 yards, 4 TDs Receiving leader Josh Downs

929 yards, 11 TDs Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

74 total tackles, 9 tfl, 3.5 sacks Defense Cedric Gray

130 total tackles, 9 tfl

ACC Championship Game history, scores

The ACC title game has been played since the 2005 season, when Florida State upset Virginia Tech 27-22. Clemson has won the most title games, winning seven, including six in a row from 2015 through 2020.