2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff Media Day Set for Oct. 12 in Charlotte
PITTSBURGH – The veteran backcourt tandem of Jamarius Burton and Nelly Cummings will join head coach Jeff Capel in Charlotte, NC, Wednesday, Oct. 12 for the 2022 ACC Tipoff. The league-wide media day at the Westin Charlotte features a full day of interviews, press conferences, photo shoots and meetings with print, broadcast media, and various television personalities.
ACC Network will be live from ACC Tipoff with expansive coverage from 8 am to 5 pm The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.
Burton and Cummings help comprise the most experienced and productive backcourt during Capel’s now five-year tenure at Pitt. Burton has scored 1,003 points in 120 career games, while Cummings has 1,112 points and 149 three-point field goals in 109 career games. They are joined in the backcourt rotation by a pair of sixth-year guards Greg Elliott (94 3FG, 41.0 3FG Pct., 114 games played) and Nike Sibande (1,570 points, 203 3FG, 111 games played), along with Talented top-35 incoming Recruit Dior Johnson.
The Panthers also return Honorable Mention All-ACC selection John Hugley IV (14.8 ppg., 7.9 rpg.). The junior big man is one of two returning players in the ACC to average at least 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game a year ago. He scored in double figures 23 times and posted nine double-doubles, while ranking among the NCAA leaders in free throws made and free throw attempts as a sophomore. Transfer Blake Hinson is also poised to make an immediate impact in the frontcourt after averaging 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds with 91 made three-point field goals in two seasons at Ole Miss (2018-20).
The attendees for the 2022 ACC Tipoff are:
Boston College – Head Coach Earl Grant, Makai Ashton-Langford, Quinten Post
Clemson – Head Coach Brad Brownell, Chase Hunter, Hunter Tyson
Duke – Head Coach Jon Scheyer, Jacob Grandison, Jeremy Roach
Florida State – Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, Matthew Cleveland, Caleb Mills
Georgia Tech – Head Coach Josh Pastner, Rodney Howard, Kyle Sturdivant
Louisville – Head Coach Kenny Payne, El Ellis, Sydney Curry
Miami – Head Coach Jim Larrañaga, Jordan Miller, Isaiah Wong
North Carolina – Head Coach Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Caleb Love
NC State – Head Coach Kevin Keatts, Jarkel Joiner, Terquavion Smith
Notre Dame – Head Coach Mike Brey, Dane Goodwin, Cormac Ryan
Pitt- Head Coach Jeff Capel, Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings
Syracuse – Head Coach Jim Boeheim, Joseph Girard III, Jesse Edwards
Virginia – Head Coach Tony Bennett, Kihei Clark, Jayden Gardner
Virginia Tech – Head Coach Mike Young, Hunter Cattoor, Justyn Mutts
Wake Forest – Head Coach Steve Forbes, Tyree Appleby, Daivien Williamson