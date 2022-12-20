2022 Academic All-Big 12 Football Team Includes 36 Cowboys

STILLWATER, Okla. – The 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Football Team was announced Tuesday, as a conference-best 29 Oklahoma State players earned first-team selections and four garnered second-team honors to combine for 33 total spots on the team.

In addition to the Cowboys’ 29 first team selections tying Kansas State for the most in the Big 12, their 33 overall honorees also rank among the top half of the conference.

Including this season, the eight highest totals for first-team Academic All-Big 12 selections in OSU football history have come in the past eight years, as OSU had 13 in 2015, 12 in 2016, 20 in 2017, 13 in 2018, 16 in 2019, 28 in 2020, 28 in 2021 and 29 in 2022.

OSU’s Alex Hale , Aden Kelley and Logan Ward were also three of 14 players in the league honored with a 4.00 grade point average.

Several Cowboys received recognition for multiple times in their careers, highlighted by five-time selection Brock Martin . He is now the second five-time academic all-conference team member in OSU history after taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA ruling surrounding COVID-19. Martin earned first-team honors all five seasons from 2018-22.

Alex Hale , Matt Hembrough and Hunter Woodard were named to the first team for a fourth-straight season and are now the 12th, 13th and 14th OSU players to earn four first-team honors. Braden Cassity was also honored for a fourth straight season as he was first team honoree in 2019, 2020 and 2022 and second team honoree in 2021. His recognition combined with the other three gives OSU 17 four-time academic all-conference football players in program history.

Tom Hutton , Jake Schultz , Jake Springfield and Preston Wilson were named to the first team for a third consecutive year, and 2022 first team honoree Joe Michalski also received his third-straight recognition after he was included on the first team in 2021 and the second team in 2020.

OSU’s two-time first-team honorees included Cale Cabbiness , Ben Kopenski , Zach Middleton , Brennan Presley , Jordan Reagan and Trace Ford .

First time honorees include first team members Constantino Borrelli , Jaden Bray , Kendall Daniels , Raymond Gay II , Bryson Green , Gunnar Gundy , Aden Kelley , Collin Oliver , Parker Robertson , So Russ , Logan Ward , Ty Williams and Zeke Zaragoza as well as second team members Sione Thing , Clayton Barbour , Caleb Etienne and Jaden Nixon .

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulatively or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percentage of participation are also eligible.

The complete list of Cowboys on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 teams: