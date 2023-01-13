2022: a year in review

As you continue to prepare for the new year and new season, you’ll want to look back and take a Deeper dive into last year, counting both the balls and strikes of 2022. Now that the year has ended, what will you use as your measuring stick to dig in and understand the year that was? How will you pull back the covers to learn all you can about 2022?

One way to help you understand 2022 and better prepare for this new year is to perform a SWOT analysis. SWOT is an acronym for “Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats.” It is a program I have used with clients. This exercise can provide an honest look and assessment of the business, the people and programs within your presentation. The SWOT analysis goes beyond the numbers you value each day to see the business in four critical areas. Here in this post, I will touch on these areas, helping you to move beyond your numbers:

What are your strengths? This means taking a deep look into your team, your daily presentation and the offerings your menu presents. Write down all of your high points: What attributes does the team like about working for you? What do members and guests like about their time at the club? Write it all down as part of this exercise. There may be areas you want to magnify going forward.

Where are your weaknesses? If you are like most leaders, you play up your assets while hiding your weaknesses far away from your members. Although a good idea, weaknesses should also be met head-on, especially as you look to grow in 2023. It is important to review the team, the golf course, the amenities and the overall value of what you provide. How do your presentation and your product stand up in this new age of golf? Being open and honest here will help you and your managers find areas for improvement. What should you delete from your offering? It is the time to pull out the negative parts of the business, streamline your offering, and work on excellence in execution.

Where are the opportunities? As you look out into the season, where are the areas for growth? Where can you locate new talent? What programs are possible to add for women, men, and juniors? Will you add a simulator, or even after-hours entertainment? Where might you locate new sources of revenue? As golf grows far beyond the 18th green, what can you add to your menu to entice golfers to do more than play and go?

What are the threats? Certainly consider the other courses in your community, but don’t stop there. Threats can come from several places. If there is construction nearby and your club is now hard to get to, that is a threat. Look at anything that might prevent a person from spending several hours at the club. What are they? Can you help to minimize them? Sure threats include the new member program at the club 15 minutes away. The Threat can also be a new golf entertainment center where a golfer can spend less time to get their golf fix. Think about how your business can be impacted by the many distractions within your community. How will you improve as well as mitigate the threats?

In 2023 the game is coming back down to earth. The economy is in question and the Pandemic has become minimized for most of us. The operator is back to being squarely in the driver’s seat. Success will come from grit, sharp thinking, and consistent execution. As you go through the SWOT exercise, think too about what makes your club distinctive. Why do golfers show up? Why are staff members loyal to you and your message? It is time to push forward. Time to take greater care of those areas of greatest value: your team, your golfer, and your golf course. The rest is just a commercial. How will you maximize 2023?

