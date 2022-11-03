2022-23 Women’s Basketball Season Preview

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers Women’s basketball team opens their 2022-23 regular season next Monday in West Texas against UTEP. It will set off a 28-game Slate that features different styles, different Venues and a Squad that according to Coach Keeshawn Davenport is poised to have more of an Offensive mentality.

It starts with the core of young ladies who return to this squad. Four Privateers in DeArica Pryor , Nahja Scott , Tiana Gipson and Zoe Cooper started at least 15 of the Privateers’ 23 games last season. Along with Kyla Davis , Tomyree Thompson , Justice Ross and Brianna Ellis as well as Jayla Kimbrough (who redshirted last season), the Privateers have a strong mix of players off a team that started to warm up after a COVID interrupted season in 2021-22 that saw them miss seven games.

“It’s really good to have some familiar faces and experience to help lead the newcomers,” said Coach Keeshawn Davenport . “Of course we lost Jomyra (Mathis) but I feel like we brought back the core of who we are back. It’s been pretty competitive and looks good out there.”

Add to that a mix of size, scoring ability at multiple levels and experience with a newcomer class that features four transfers and one freshman. All told, although defense has always been the calling card for Coach Davenport’s teams, it’s the offense that has a chance to shine even more this season.

“One of the strengths of our team is going to be depth,” said Davenport. “I can go at least three deep at almost every position and we have a scorer’s mentality. I think opponents are having to go Deeper into the Scouting report against us.”

The Privateers were selected to finish ninth in the Southland after a 5-18 season last year, but through the Rocky road that existed, the team persevered and won their first Southland tournament game against Northwestern State in Katy.

The Privateers will have eight of their 10 non-conference games on the road. Their only home tilts before Southland play begins are against South Alabama (Nov. 14) and Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 14). The conference opener will take place at HCU on Dec. 31.

Before, after and in between, the Privateers will see a mix of different styles, something Coach Davenport has always been intentional about doing with scheduling.

“I think our league just got Stronger with Lamar coming back and Texas A&M-Commerce coming in. With all of that in mind, we had to put together a schedule that’s going to test us on the road and with different systems and things that we ‘ll see in conference that I don’t want it to be the first time we see it.”

The regular season opens at UTEP on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. CST. Stay tuned for a game preview to come later in the week.

