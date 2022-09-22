2022-23 Women’s Basketball A-10 Schedule Unveiled

George Washington Women’s basketball announced its Atlantic 10 schedule on Thursday, featuring 16 conference matchups. The Buff & Blue will host eight games at the Charles E. Smith Center, including four weekend tilts.

The A-10 Slate will get underway on New Year’s Eve as GW will travel down to Richmond to face the Spiders. Four days later, George Washington will open up its home conference schedule when it welcomes Saint Joseph’s to the Smith Center on Jan. 4.

Following another home game against Fordham on Jan. 11 and a pair of road tilts, GW will play its first of two nationally-televised games when it renews the Revolutionary Rivalry at George Mason on Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 16). Live coverage can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

GW’s other nationally-televised contest will take place on Jan. 25 when the team travels to the Windy City to face off with Loyola Chicago. Complete coverage of the Inaugural meeting between the Buff & Blue and Ramblers will be available on NBC Sports beginning at noon.

In February, fans will get the chance to see George Washington play home conference games on four occasions: Feb. 1 vs. Duquesne, Feb. 5 against George Mason, Feb. 18 vs. Loyola Chicago and Feb. 22 against Davidson.

GW previously announced its non-conference schedule, which features a pair of trips to Power 5 opponents as well as the home opener on Nov. 10 against UMES.

Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting getGWtix.com. Additional information regarding game times will be announced at a later date.

GW’s full schedule can be seen here.